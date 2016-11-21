University of Dallas hosts Shakespeare conference

The University of Dallas’ Braniff Graduate School of Liberal Arts hosted a series of panels, lectures, and performances dedicated to the immortal bard William Shakespeare Nov. 11-12. The event, called ‘As You Like It’ after Shakespeare’s pastoral comedy, was the second biennial Shakespeare conference, and featured Ralph Alan Cohen as the keynote speaker.

Cohen is a professor of Shakespeare and Performance at Mary Baldwin University and is the co-founder of the theater, American Shakespeare Center.

“This is a remarkable school,” Cohen said. “The students are incredibly well read. It’s a school devoted to liberal arts when so many schools are rushing toward vocational sort of work. This place really believes in liberal arts. The talk I gave yesterday was to a very receptive audience, and the conversations today were great.”

Cohen shared his thoughts regarding education, as it pertains to seeking employment after college.

“The main thing is when you start training people for professions in this world, you have to be careful, because every profession is changing so fast,” Cohen said. “The average American has six careers, not jobs, careers. So, if your focus is preparing for a career making walkmen. Well it’s gone, walkmen are gone. It’s all MP3s now. It won’t be in ten years, it will be something else. Keeping up with that means you’ll be changing careers anyway.

“The best thing to do when you’re in college is to learn how to read, write, and listen. The better you can do that, the more you can prepare yourself for anything that happens. Rather than having some specific skills, general life skills are far more important.

“It’s certainly more fun to get educated when you’re involved in things that involve the human soul,” he said. “I’m not even talking about the religious aspect, but the fun. What is your joy? I think that part of education needs to be joy.

“I’m making a good living, and I was a liberal arts major. My three daughters are all liberal arts people, and they’re doing fine in the world. I believe in it, because I proved that it can work, and in addition to that I had four very happy years learning things that are enjoyable.”

Samuel Pate and Noah Kersting, two actors with the University of Dallas’ Drama Department, were involved in providing a live performance for the conference.

“We performed As You Like It, sort of in-between a formal production and a reading,” Pate said. “We rehearsed throughout the week, and it was a blast.”

Noah Kersting feels that while Shakespeare may be seen as a difficult read by most people, bringing them to a live performance changes how people relate to those stories.

“I think you can take people who haven’t read Shakespeare, or if they did read it they didn’t understand it, and if they see it performed, with the blocking, and taking all the notes that Shakespeare gives you with his staging and his words, that the people would understand it so much more than if they had just read it,” Kersting said.

Pate also talked about the experience of performing Shakespeare.

“I think Shakespeare has its value when it’s read, but it’s really intended to be performed and heard,” Pate said. “For the audience, hearing it is so much different than reading it. Then also, as an actor, performing Shakespeare brings it into your body in a way that reading it doesn’t. Actually getting up there and moving as these characters that Shakespeare has created, is so special. There’s the sound of it. It’s beautifully crafted, particularly in some ways for its sound. You can’t really duplicate that experience; it’s very, very valuable.”