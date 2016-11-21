Veterans Day ceremony remembers sacrifices of many

Photo: Honoring the fallen, Marilyn Wolford, Ms. Mature Irving, places a wreath at the Wall of Commemoration where the names of 82 Irving citizens who lost their lives in military service are permanently carved in stone. /Photo by John Starkey

Veterans Day is a time to remember the sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Irving Veterans Memorial Park Committee honored former and current members of the Armed Forces at the Central Library auditorium on the 11th day of the 11th month at the 11th hour by hosting the Veteran’s Day program

“We have two ceremonies; one on Memorial Day, which is set aside to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, then on Veterans Day we honor all veterans who served,” Marine Col. (ret.) Ken Boozer said.

The ceremony featured a live performance from the MacArthur High School Jazz Band under the direction of Darrin Duff, and the program was highlighted by guest speakers from the Irving Veterans Memorial Committee. At the program’s end the participants were served refreshments and visited the Irving Veterans Memorial Park.

“You know when you’re lining up at boot camp, and once you’ve gone in and served,” Boozer said. “You understand the camaraderie, and the fact that you know you’re in a position where you may end up having to give that ultimate sacrifice. You see things that your buddies went through, and it makes you respect it more.

“I think the most important part of it is simply the fact that we know that if someone doesn’t stand up for it, we won’t have the freedoms that this country enjoys.”

A new statue was recently added to the Irving Veterans Memorial Park: a bronze statue of a mother with tears flowing, beside two children.

“It has a mother with a tear drop under her eye with these children looking at the Wall of Commemoration where 82 citizens of Irving who lost their lives in military service since the birth of the city in 1903, are remembered,” Irving City Councilman John C. Danish said. “So in a way the mother’s tear drops fill the Perpetual River of Freedom.

“You have those personal losses. This memorial helps the whole community, number one see the cost of that freedom, and number two to honor those people that have given that ultimate sacrifice. But if nothing else it helps people realize the cost to maintain freedom. There’s a cost to it and usually in human lives,” he said.

The Irving Veterans Memorial Park Committee is diligent in researching the names of those who once lived in Irving and died in service for inclusion on the Wall of Commemoration.

“There have been a lot of other people that have been on the committee from the start, helping with the design, researching the names,” Boozer said. “We’ve always made sure of that, number one [the people listed on the wall] lived in Irving, and number two that they actually did die in the line of duty.

“We will probably have to end up putting another wall up at some point or at least taking off another piece of stone and putting it up there. It’s a work in progress that we hope to continue long after we’re gone,” he said.