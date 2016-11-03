Your Local Events: Save the Date!

“Chicago”: A Musical Vaudeville

November 4 – 19

MainStage opens its 2016-17 season with “Chicago,” the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical. In the Roaring Twenties Chicago, chorus girl Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband Amos to take the rap … until he finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another “Merry Murderess” Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the “American Dream” – fame, fortune and acquittal. This sharp-edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse. It’s guns, girls, gossip and all that jazz!

Complete Show Schedule: Nov. 4 and 5 | 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6 | 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Irving Heritage House

November 6, 3 to 5pm

Visitors to the Irving Heritage House will receive a complimentary copy of the book “From Rails to Wings” by local historian Norma Stanton. This photo/history book has become a treasured keepsake for Irving families.

The Irving Heritage House, located at 303 South O’Connor. Admission is free and docent led tours are offered at 3pm and 4pm. Built in 1912, this Recorded Texas Historic Landmark provides a glimpse of one of Irving’s early families and their home.

British Invasion! Lone Star Youth Orchestra

November 9, 7 - 9 PM

The Lone Star Youth Orchestra opens its 2016-17 season at Carpenter Hall with a British Invasion. Come along as they sail “across the pond” and explore works by English composers such as Holst and Vaughan Williams, rounding out the evening with selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ever-popular “The Phantom of the Opera.”

Blood Drive

November 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - 3:00 PM

The City of Irving is sponsoring a blood drive in the third floor Training Room at City Hall, 825 W. Irving Blvd. The public is invited to join city staff in helping the American Red Cross meet the needs of local patients. Walk-ins are welcome, but individuals are encouraged to make a donation appointment.

The need for blood is constant, and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in the community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds, and most people will have a need for blood within their lifetime.

Veterans Day Ceremony

November 11, 11 AM - 1 PM

The Irving Veterans Memorial Park Committee will host a Veterans Day program in the former Central Library auditorium, 801 W. Irving Blvd. with music, moments of reflection by military personnel and remarks by city officials. Following, attendees will convene at Veterans Memorial Park, 644 Rock Island Road, to affix a wreath to the Wall of Commemoration.