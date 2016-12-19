Exciting part of city’s future remains under construction

Photo: Above ground construction began on the Music Factory in June of 2016. /Photo by Courtney Ouellette

The Greater Irving Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce provided a glimpse into the economic future of Irving during a Lunch-N-Learn presentation held at the chamber on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Irving-Las Colinas: The Future Under Construction” detailed many projects scheduled to be coming to the area within the next few years. Joey Grisham, Director of Business Recruitment for the Chamber of Commerce, highlighted a number of new mixed-use developments anticipated to bring a large amount of not only business, but also retail, entertainment, and residential properties to Irving and Las Colinas.

The biggest project on the docket was The Music Factory, located in Las Colinas between State Highway 114 and Las Colinas Boulevard. Above-ground construction on the development started this year, which will feature 275,000 square feet of entertainment, retail and restaurant space and 100,000 square feet of office space. Grisham said the main anchor of this area will be an 8,000 seat amphitheater that can convert from outdoor to indoor use, in addition to a number of restaurants and retail shops new to the area.

“Las Colinas always had kind of a mark against it for not having any ‘after-five entertainment,’” Grisham said. “Well, now you’re not going to be able to say that after October of next year.”

Another major project making progress is the Water Street development on Lake Carolyn. This development will feature 60,000 square feet of retail and waterfront dining, including a Barcelona Taco Bar and Twisted Root Burger Company. Grisham suggested the Water Street project may be completed before The Music Factory.

There are also projects in the works that are expected to make some headway next year. Verizon’s Hidden Ridge development, which will be located between MacArthur Boulevard and John Carpenter Freeway, will boast roughly 3 million square feet of office space, 70,000 square feet of retail, and its own DART Orange Line station.

There are also plans to renovate the former Texas Stadium site into a mixed-use development as well, with office space being the primary anchor. Other projects discussed included the Irving Convention Center Hotel, the Shops at Las Colinas and MacArthur Hills, Cypress Waters and Stampede Crossing.

Grisham also discussed a number of upcoming residential projects. Irving currently has over 30,000 multi-family units, with another 20,000 in Las Colinas alone, and over 350 single-family homes on the market. Some of the developments highlighted included The Enclave at Riverside, The Villas at Mustang Park, Parkside East and West, and Campion Hollows.

In addition to all the new developments and business, Irving has seen great success with its current businesses. The area is home to a number of Fortune 1,000 company headquarters, including Exxon-Mobile, Pioneer Electronics and Michaels Arts & Crafts. Grisham said celebrating the accomplishments of the businesses already in Irving is vital, because it’s not just about attracting new business; it’s about keeping them here as well.

“My job is business recruitment, but business retention is just as important, if not more critical,” Grisham said. “It does you no good to go out and keep recruiting companies only to try and replace other companies that leave.”

Erica Mulder is the Vice-President of Governmental Affairs and Communications for the Chamber of Commerce. She spoke about some of the advancements with small businesses and transportation in the area, and explained some of the reasons why Irving is such a popular choice for businesses.

Mulder stated that one of the major reasons businesses come to Irving is the large and diverse workforce available in the area.

“[Businesses] want to hire and want to be in a place where their workforce replicates where they’re at,” Mulder said. “For them, diversity is really key. They have a diverse workforce, and they want to be in a place where there are diverse residents.”

Grisham added Irving’s centralized location, particularly being near the DFW Airport, and the space available in the area are other major draws for businesses.

“If you look at just office space, there’s probably still room for another at least six to eight million square feet of office space left on the market,” Grisham said.