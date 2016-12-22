Firefighters cook breakfast for a good cause

Photo: These girls appear to have been very good this year. /Photo by John Starkey

The Irving Fire Department hosted its annual Firefighters’ Pancake Breakfast benefiting the Irving Police and Fire Blue Christmas organization at Plymouth Park Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The morning included Santa’s arrival on a fire truck, a DJ, door prizes and a silent auction.

“The Police and Fire Blue Christmas tradition has been going on for 38 years,” Firefighter EMT Jeff Carter, the event coordinator, said. “The actual pancake breakfast at Plymouth Park has only been going for eight years. This is a recent addendum to a long tradition.

“The breakfast is a chance for the police and the fire department to get together and kind of get our hands into the community the way we like to, which is through service and outreach. It gives us a chance to do what we really enjoy doing, which is serve the community.

“It’s a great event which benefits the children and families of Irving who may not have a Christmas otherwise. Every year we take toy and monetary donations toward helping those families have a Christmas that they wouldn’t normally have. Blue Christmas is a great organization, and I’m very happy to be a part of it,” he said.

When she was young, Cynthia Sharp benefited from a program similar to Blue Christmas.

“We have been coming to the pancake breakfast since my grandson was a year old. He is now six,” Sharp said. “It is a family event. My grandson loves the raffle. My three-year-old granddaughter loves the pancakes. We come out to support the city and to support the police and fire department.

“When I was five, I was one of the kids that the firemen came and took to a party. I had four brothers and sisters, and it was the first time I got to ride in a police car and a fire truck. I have trusted them my whole life, so when I can support them, I will get back,” she said.

Daniel Baxter, a Citizens Fire Academy alumina, has participated in the breakfast since it first began.

I enjoy being out here with everybody and seeing all the different people who come,” Baxter said. “I have grown up here in Irving, so it’s nice to see who enjoys it. It’s a great time of year to do this.”

Those who were watching might have noticed Baxter talking to Santa: man to man.

“I wished Santa well, and asked him to bring joy to everybody who needs it,” Baxter said. “If anyone needs any little help, to make sure that they are getting it too.

“It’s a great event that helps out a lot of people in many different ways. I would hate to see anyone go without anything this Christmas. It would be a sad thing of someone did. I hope everyone will have a Merry Christmas and all that.”