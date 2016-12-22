Gingerbread Jubilee rocks season

Photo: Good boys and girls line up outside a gingerbread house waiting to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Valley Ranch’s Gingerbread Jubilee. /Photo by Matt Pedersen

Valley Ranch was treated to an exciting new winter/holiday event Saturday evening, Dec. 10. A number of Valley Ranch organizations came together to organize the first annual Gingerbread Jubilee and fill it with a number of fun activities and displays, offering fun for the whole family.

“Our management company here at Valley Ranch does all the groundwork of putting together these events,” Steve Adams, president of the board of directors of the Residential Association of Valley Ranch, said. “They come up with the ideas and carry out the execution. They have a team of only about seven people to pull off an event like this. We have probably 500 people here, with about six or seven events going on. We have a gingerbread house with Santa and Mrs. Claus. We have a story tent. We have two bounce houses, three food tents, a crafts tent, a letters to Santa tent, and a huge turn out from the community.”

Lawanda Brannon, lifestyle director for Valley Ranch with CCMC, one of the primary organizers for the event, spoke about the importance of the Gingerbread Jubilee.

“Gingerbread Jubilee is our new winter festival,” Brannon said. “We haven’t had one in a couple of years. When we brought the concept back, we wanted to make sure that it was big, and that it was bold, something that the whole family could enjoy. Gingerbread Jubilee was what we came up with.”

Brannon then talked about the deeper purpose of the event, which is ultimately to help strengthen the Valley Ranch community and those of its surrounding neighborhoods.

“One of the things our company prides themselves on is bringing a community closer together, looking beyond any differences and just really honing in on the things that people can agree with,” Brannon said. “Everyone can agree with having a safe and fun place for their family and their kids to play. Everyone can agree with wanting to love the place that they live and work. Bringing all those elements together, this year really culminates the message that we try to give to the community. I think the sheer attendance tonight, and the overall joy and happiness really shows that we accomplished that.”

Brannon also talked about how it felt to see her team’s hard work come together.

“It is a wonderful feeling, and I am speechless,” she said. “To look around, seeing all the smiles, seeing all the diversity, seeing everyone enjoy everything that we have put together for them, it’s amazing. I know that’s an overused word, but the excitement that’s in the air, and the peace and harmony that this event has created, is just beyond words.”

Steve Adams, a member of the board of directors, mentioned how successful the Gingerbread Jubilee was.

“This is the first time we’ve done this event, and it’s been easily our most successful event of the year,” Adams said. “We have been slowly building up the attendance at events like this. The staff came up with an idea, a Night in Morocco last September or early October, then had a very successful candy trail and haunted house for Halloween, and now they’re topping it off with this.

“As a board we’ve really been working hard to make this a fun, inviting, and welcoming community. One of the best things about an event like this is we see people from all different backgrounds, nationalities, religions, races, and they’re all here just having a good time together. It’s why I have served on the board for the past six years, to create an environment where events like this could flourish. It’s not just me, it’s the board, we’ve all come together to make this happened.”

Teresa Muchler, executive director for the Valley Ranch Home Owners Association and another person responsible for the planning and execution of Gingerbread Jubilee, talked about how the creative concept was a collaborative effort for her and Lawanda Brannon’s team.

“We work as a team,” Muchler said. “We started putting together who we wanted to participate, how we got our volunteers, and the first thing that we did was come up with the name Gingerbread Jubilee. Then from there, it just kind of grew. We started putting together who we wanted to participate, how we got our volunteers, and we just came together as a team to make it happen.

“We’re very excited. We’ve been wanting to do something like this for the Valley Ranch community for quite some time. It’s just our pleasure to bring this kind of event to the residents here and to be able to open it up to the Irving public is equally exciting for us, because we want to make this an annual event that people will want to come to every year,” she said.