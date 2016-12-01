Helen Bruening celebrates turning 103 island-style

The residents of Brookdale Irving Retirement Community celebrated Helen Bruening’s 103rd birthday with a Hawaiian Luau themed party on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Helen is the mother-in-law and mother of Clyde and Beca DeLoach, longtime Irving residents. Helen has resided at Brookdale for the past five years.

The guests enjoyed tropical punch, colorful cupcakes, and ice cream. Hawaiian leis and commemorative pens were presented to all guests. A Hawaiian quiz game left everyone more informed about island traditions and history.

The Jubilee Singers from Oak View Baptist Church also presented a concert and helped celebrate Helen’s birthday.

