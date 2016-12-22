Holy Family holds Santa Paws Run

Photo: All dressed up, competitors in the doggy costume contest take a break after the morning race. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

With the holiday season in full swing, hundreds of runners and their four footed companions gathered on a cold Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic school to participate in a 5k run and 1k walk. The fourth annual Holy Family Santa Paws Run invited humans and dogs to get a little exercise while helping to raise funds for the school’s students. In addition to the humans only race and the pet/owner race, the event featured a dog costume contest.

“We just do it, and it’s so much fun,” event coordinator Nora Ruiz said. “We always invite people out to have fun, get together and enjoy the people around them. We have our serious runners, people who run with no shoes sometimes, and those who dress up just for the fun of it, so we’re like ‘ok, anything goes.’”

The top three finishers in each age category were awarded a medal. All of the funds raised by the event were given straight to the school.

“We take donations and use it, because we have a lot of kids who cannot afford our school, but they want to be in our school; so for those people who can’t afford it, we give them a chance to become students here,” Ruiz said. “We have people from different backgrounds, financial classes; so we don’t want to say ‘no’ to a kid, so we do this event to help the kids who want to attend.”

Although the course was a little shorter than 3.1 miles, the school brought in a timer to track the times of every runner who participated in both races.

“It was maybe not 5k in distance, because everybody’s times were a little fast,” Fiona Green said. “I have been hovering around the 22 mark, and I came in around 19 minutes, but nobody needs to know.”

Green who is 52 years of age and an owner of an animal rescue group, said a lot of people who were in attendance were people she had run with at different events before.

“It’s really nice to run with other people, and it’s kind of nice the different levels, different ages and the course. We all get to learn from each other,” Green said. “A guy I knew was telling me what do about tight hamstrings. It is great we can all help each other enjoy good fellowship.”

Kimanderes Greene who attended the run, and is a resident of Valley Ranch in Irving, brought her dog Mackey whom she got from an animal shelter, to participate in the 5k run. She said that the Santa Paws Run is one of 1,500 races she has competed in.

“It keeps me motivated to continue to get second and third,” she said. “I am 63 now and have been literally competing constantly. But now I’m just running shorter runs, because I have an over usage injury from all that running, and I just decided to bring my dog out today.”

Greene also added that running events like the Santa Paws run which had over 100 participants in both the 5k and 1k race walk brings a plethora of people with different interests and backgrounds together.

“Today we had some of the church people who are barely running, but are here because they support the church and they support the purpose. Then you had the hardcore runners and the volunteers,” Greene said. “I chose this race, because I live in Irving and I ran this last year. This is the first time I brought my dog.”

Events like Santa Paws Run not only build camaraderie but also promote community engagement. Green, who is from originally from Scotland, moved to the North Texas region a few years ago and said that running events like these have helped her transition into environments much easier.

“It’s huge. That’s how I got to know everybody when I moved out here. I started doing races, and most of my friends are runners or animal owners because I have an animal rescue group,” Green said. “Most of the people I know either have animals or are runners or both.”