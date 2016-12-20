Irving Arts Center’s Open House promotes creativity and recycling

The Irving Arts Center hosted its annual Holiday Open House, welcoming local families to enjoy a night of entertainment, art displays, and Christmas cookies on Friday, Dec. 9. Every year the center’s leadership selects a theme to make the event as fun as possible for their visitors, and this year proved to be unique by combining artistic creativity with environmental awareness. The Green Christmas Holiday Open House continued the tradition of fantastic art displays, but demonstrated that art could be created using recycling as a medium.

Todd Eric Hawkins, Director of the Arts Center, talked about how the Green Christmas theme inspired young students who were helping with the displays and decorations this year.

“[The theme] gave the students the opportunity to really learn about recycling, and as you walk through the trees and look at them, you’ll see that there were some really creative ways that they used materials,” Hawkins said. “They’ve made poinsettias out of water bottles, painting them red to top one of the trees. In fact, one of the trees even has live composting with earthworms at the base of the tree. They really went all out.”

Hawkins also spoke about how the ever changing theme of the annual open house allows its volunteers to explore new possibilities to teach and create.

“While the spirit is the same, when the theme changes every year it gives us the opportunity to give the PTA’s teachable moments that they can really look at, in terms of researching for the tree, researching decorations able to fit the theme,” Hawkins said. “Last year was Holiday Movie Magic, so we had lots of trees that were based on the Nightmare Before Christmas and the Island of Misfit Toys.

“I think while most everything stays the same – we have the show every year, we have the trees every year, we have cookies – the theme gives it the opportunity to be new every year, in how we decorate and how the trees are themed,” he said.

Once again, the Holiday Open House was accompanied by a free performance, and this year’s show was selected specifically to tie into the night’s theme.

“Certainly the performance is always themed around whatever the theme is, so we have Recycled Percussion this year, to go with that green theme, from America’s Got Talent,” Hawkins said. “It’s a really high energy, impactful performance. It’s sort of like Stomp, with trashcans, ladders, and plastic buckets, and they’re really using materials that you would not see as a musical instrument to make sound. It’s really concentrating on making music out of something that exists that people may consider trash, but is actually a viable performance tool.”

The themes for the 2017 and 2018 Open Houses have already been decided, with Director Hawkins sharing details on what the future holds for the Irving Arts Center.

“We really look very carefully at what the theme is going to be, we look at what else is going on in the city to see what else is going on,” he said. “For example, when the Heritage Museum opens in 2018 we have already designed that Christmas theme to be Irving centered and heritage centered. Next year, we’re going to do more of a World Christmas, or Culture Christmas, so that we can really celebrate the diversity of Irving.”

Director Hawkins talked about how these events give children the opportunity to have their work recognized like professional artists.

“I think it is an opportunity to come together to celebrate a season. With the kids’ artwork lining all the walls in the main gallery, it really gives those students an opportunity to see their hard work in a gallery space, where world renowned artists have been shown, and it gives the family the opportunity to celebrate that in a very different way,” he said.

Linda Disosway, a mixed media artist volunteering with the open house, led one of the arts and crafts activities.

“The art project that we’re doing is called Tossed and Found,” Disosway said. “We’re taking a piece of clear plastic and trash bags to create a winter scene. That’s more for the older kids, and for the younger kids we have ornaments.”

Disosway explained how she became involved in the open house.

“I’m a contract artist, so I go around and teach at different schools. I’ve also taught at summer camps here. I’ve known Marcy Inman (Director of Exhibitions and Educational Programs at Irving Arts Center) for several years, and she sends out a call to artists to create an art program, and this time we’re using recycling.

“I’ve been teaching and doing this since 1995, so I get a lot of enjoyment out of it. Every teaching session that I have is also a learning experience for me. Learning relationships, how to be a better teacher, a better artist. I love it. I always enjoy passing on art projects to kids, and showing them that they can take nothing and create something,” she said.

Finally, Disosway talked about how amazing the Irving Arts Center is, providing rare opportunities to the city of Irving that other cities simply don’t have access to.

“I have just thought that this is such a positive thing that the city of Irving has, to have their very own Arts Center,” she said. “Not all of the communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have an arts center, certainly not one that does as much as the Irving Arts Center does. They do music, they do theater, they do visual, they do dance, they really cover the gambit of the art disciplines, and I just think this is a great thing for young artists to come to.”