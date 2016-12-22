Irving honors retiring Police Chief Larry Boyd

Members of the Irving Police Department, the City of Irving and many other supporters gathered at the Irving Convention Center to honor the career of retiring Irving Police Chief, Larry Boyd.

Boyd began his law enforcement career with the Irving Police Department in 1980, and has served in law enforcement for the last 36 years. He later joined the Arlington Police Department, where he served for 22 years and reached the rank of Assistant Chief. He then returned to Irving, becoming police chief in October of 2004, and served as chief for the last 12 years.

Boyd announced his retirement in August of 2016, and will officially retire at the end of this year. Assistant Police Chief Bruce Jolley will serve as Irving’s interim police chief.

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne was one of the speakers at the Tuesday, Dec. 20, event. She recounted her experience in helping to select Boyd as police chief back in 2004, and noted that one of the main qualities she noticed and admired about Boyd was his ability to stay calm and collected under pressure.

“One of my first encounters with Chief Boyd was when he was being interviewed by the police association. They had some really tough questions that they threw out,” Van Dunye said. “But what really struck me was that every response was very personable without taking personal affront, was very professional, very thoughtful and very disarming. [Chief Boyd’s] ability to not be hostile in response was amazing.”

Boyd’s achievements during his time as police chief include the creation of several community outreach programs, from Hoops Kicks, a youth basketball program, to Shop Talk, which focuses on strengthening law enforcement relations with the African-American community. Tony Grimes, president of the Irving NAACP, said Boyd was pro-active about improving relations with these communities long before the recent racial tensions.

“Chief Boyd came in several years ago,” Grimes said. “He called me and wanted to do something that was going to be pro-active before all of the incidents that we see in the media today. Chief Boyd wanted to be pro-active in an effort that would prevent [those incidents] from happening in our community. Chief Boyd didn’t only make an impact in our community, but every community.”

Lieutenant John Mitchell was president of the Irving Police Association when Boyd first became police chief, and spoke on behalf of the Irving Police Department. He, along with others, spoke to Boyd’s strong Christian faith and his compassion for others. He also spoke personally about how Chief Boyd helped him grow as an individual and become a better person through their friendship.

“When Chief Boyd was hired in 2004, he inherited a police association president who was an arrogant, bullheaded young man; who only thought that he understood the meaning of professional policing,” Mitchell said. “It was in that role that the Chief and I began what I believe is a relationship built on respect and trust. He and I had many meetings, some of them were not flattering. However, I can honestly say, I didn’t always hear what I wanted to hear, but I was always heard.”

Many police organizations and law enforcement agencies also came forward to honor Boyd. State representatives Rafael Anchia and Rodney Anderson delivered a special proclamation for Boyd’s retirement, and presented him with a flag flown over the Texas Senate. Bill Noonan, special agent in charge of the Dallas Secret Service Field Office, presented a congratulatory letter from Director Joseph P. Clancy, head of the US Secret Service.

Tom Class from the Dallas FBI office gave Boyd a letter of congratulations from FBI Director James Comey, as well as a plaque from the Dallas FBI office. Special Agent Bill Temple of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms presented Boyd with a commemorative cowboy statue entitled “Clash of Titans.” Police Chief Steve Dye of the Grand Prairie Police Department and Chief Will Johnson of the Arlington Police Department were also on hand to congratulate Boyd on his retirement, along with Travis Hammond of the Irving Police Association and Naya Pope of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Boyd himself stated that his service as police chief was the “pinnacle of his career,” and concluded by saying that it is not the police chief who makes the police department, but the officers serving in it.