Law enforcement raises awareness about intoxicated drivers

With holiday season approaching, law enforcement officials from the North Texas region gathered at the Ruth Jackson Center on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, to reveal plans for cracking down on drunk drivers.

“One of the things we do is awareness promotion, and more than anything, getting involved in the community promoting DWI and driving while intoxicated [awareness],” Dallas County Commissioner of DWI Elba Garcia said. “It’s a preventable crime. If we stop drinking tomorrow, we won’t have it anymore, but obviously the main thing is awareness education and education in the community.”

Officials from Dallas County DWI Task Force to Tarrant County, Denton County, and Collin County, participated in the annual event for the first time, and joined together to outline efforts to increase awareness and reduce DWI during the holiday season. The event also highlighted the financial, legal and personal costs of DWIs. Families and others who have been affected by DWIs discussed the impact impaired drivers have had on their lives.

“We need to try to talk about [DWIs] throughout the year. It’s an entirely preventable tragedy for these families,” Grand Prairie Police Chief Steve Dye said. “We heard from the lady today who lost her son on Father’s Day to a DWI driver. We can all work together. We can at least get those numbers down so we don’t lose a person.

“This crime is very frustrating because it takes the life of someone in our country, one life every 51 minutes. If we were losing soldiers that quickly, we would all be up in arms, but we’re losing that many people every year, thousands and thousands due to DWI which is entirely preventable,” he said.

Twenty-nine -year old Tanya Winchester, a victim of a recent drunk driving incident, was in attendance to tell her story and how she was left paralyzed from the chest down.

“My message to the world is, be responsible, because in this life it’s more than possible,” Winchester said. “We are here for more than ourselves, so be responsible. If you are going to drink, just be prepared, find a way home, find a designated driver. Your life is important and so is everyone else’s.”

Garcia, who spearheaded the event with the help of Dye and the four counties who participated, had one goal, which was for the officials to spread awareness about drinking and driving and let know people know that it will not be tolerated. Drunk and impaired drivers will be prosecuted.

“The rates [of DWI related incidents] have stayed the same over the past few years; however, we don’t want them to increase,” Garcia said. “We focus on prevention, and I have to tell you it’s like stopping a cavity. It’s about prevention.”