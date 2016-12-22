Native American dances honor Our Lady of Guadalupe

Photo: Dressed in traditional Native American garb, dancers honor Our Lady of Guadalupe outside St. Luke’s Catholic Church. /Photo by John Starky

On December 9, 1531, the unremarkable life of a peasant named Juan Diego was miraculously interrupted by a vision of the Virgin Mary. The stubbornness of the Archbishop of Mexico City, Fray Juan de Zumarraga, would require Mary to visit four more times over the next few days before he would believe. When a miracle occurred on December 12 leaving Mary’s image on Juan Diego’s cloak, work started on the Basilica of our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, which remains standing to this day.

On December 11 of this year, 485 years after Juan Diego’s vision, dancer’s attired in Native American garb danced traditional Apache dances in honor of our Lady of Guadalupe outside of St. Luke’s Catholic Church.

Event organizer, Alexander Ramirez, spoke about the evening through interpreter Tere Vela.

“The dances are to thank the Virgin Mary for everything she’s done throughout the year,” Ramirez said. “This is part of the Hispanic heritage. This is what we do in Mexico, and we bring it over here. These are our roots. This is the 12th year we have done this at St. Luke’s, but these dances have been happening since the Virgin appeared.”

Standing in the crowd of those watching the dances were David and Dee Gutierrez.

“It’s a celebration that I think a lot of the Latino community celebrates,” David said. “The Indian population loves to dance, and they like to celebrate with their dances.

“I learned about the Virgin of Guadalupe through my parents and grandparents, and also through history as well. There are documentaries that have been done about her. The Basilica is basically in the central part of Mexico City.

“Many people in the Latino community, including myself, make promises to the Virgin,” Dee said. “As an example, my son died nine times as a baby. The doctor pronounced him dead nine times.

“I kept praying. My faith was so strong, I promised [the Virgin of Guadalupe] I would go on my knees and thank her if he lived. My son lived, and I was told he would be mentally retarded. He has 139 IQ. He walks, he talks, he is a big boy now. He’s gone to college. He has his own business now.

“Even when the priest came to baptize him, because they thought he wasn’t going to make it; I said, ‘Yes he is, because the Virgin of Guadalupe spoke to me. I have faith in her. He will live, and he will be fine.’ I honestly believed it.

“When my son turned 17, I had enough money and courage to go to Mexico City. There’s a point from which you can crawl to the Basilica. I crawled on my knees. My knees were bleeding. We do it because we honor her. She saved my son, and I will honor her,” she said.