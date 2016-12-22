Nimitz students selected for leadership program

Nimitz High School juniors Javier Blanco (left) and Samantha Espinoza (right) were selected for the 2017 Spirit of America Youth Leadership Program to be held March 16-10 at Valley Forge, Pa.

This is a four-day conference for high school students allows them to interact with experts on citizenship, democracy, the free enterprise system, the judicial system and the American political process. The program includes thought-provoking lectures, historical tours and experiential workshops, all designed to develop leadership skills and deepen an understanding of the rights and responsibilities of engaged citizenship. This marks the 14th time in the past 15 years that Nimitz has been represented at the conference, and the first time two students from Nimitz have been selected. In addition, AP US History teacher James Diehl, who helped nominate the students, is extremely proud of the tradition these two continue as he was the first ever Nimitz student selected to attend the conference in 2002.

SOURCE Irving ISD