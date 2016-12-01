Plan your weekend around these local events!

Blue Christmas Chili Cook-off

December 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Cook-off will feature face painting, children’s games, a silent auction, cakewalk and other activities at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St. Visitors can purchase chili samples for $5. The money will benefit Blue Christmas, a partnership between the Irving Police and Fire departments that provides gifts and meals to needy Irving residents at Christmas.

Winter Water Conservation and Winterizing Household Water Systems

December 3, 9 AM - 12 PM

Participants will learn the basic principles of winterizing their irrigation system and indoor water pipes to protect them during the potential cold weather@ Valley View Municipal Complex. Participants also will learn basic indoor and outdoor water conservation techniques for minimizing winter water usage.

Blood Drive

December 3, 12-6 p.m.

Irving Masonic Lodge will sponsor a blood drive with Carter Blood Care. The Carter Blood Care vehicle will be parked at the Irving Mall south entrance near Los Lupes Restaurant.

All blood will be recorded as being designated for the Dallas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Holiday Parade

December 3, 4 p.m.

Holiday parade that winds through Irving’s Heritage District. The city is celebrating this year with a “Christmas Tales and Toys” theme. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate floats and dress in costumes that depict their favorite holiday stories. The parade will feature more than 65 floats, bands, decorated vehicles and walking groups from community organizations.

Coppell’s Holiday Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony

December 3 at 6:30 PM

Coppell’s kick off to the holidays, the annual Lighted Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony, is just around the corner. The lighted parade will feature beautifully decorated floats built by local groups and businesses, all with twinkling holiday lights. This year’s parade features returning favorites including the Coppell High School Marching Band, the CHS Lariettes and Silver Stars, New Tech High @ Coppell and Princesses with a Purpose. Line the parade route early for the best spot. Watch for the “Best Decorated” and “Most Spirited” floats, and pick your favorites as the floats go by.

The parade will travel north on Samuel Blvd., turn west onto Parkway Blvd. and travel to Town Center. For safety reasons, all intersections along the parade route will be temporarily closed as the parade passes through. Intersections will re-open once the parade has passed.

After the parade, head to the Town Center Plaza for even more holiday fun. The crowd will countdown to the lighting of the 25ft Christmas tree. For the first time ever, this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony will feature fireworks. Enjoy a four-minute fireworks show set to holiday music while snacking on holiday treats, including cookies and hot chocolate provided by Kona Ice, roasted nuts, popcorn, and more. After the ceremony, stay to listen to live music from the Justin Cash Trio and shop the Christmas Craft Market. Children’s activities include letter writing to Santa, and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Little Women Christmas

December 3, 7 - 9 PM

Join us for some literary holiday cheer as the South Irving Library presents a Little Women Christmas, part of the Lit’s Alive: Classic Literature Resurrected program series. Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic comes alive with crafts, refreshments, and a movie screening of the 1994 remake featuring Christian Bale and Winona Ryder. Share in the warmth of the holiday season with hot chocolate, cookies and holiday crafts such as clothespin ornaments and paper dolls. Open to all ages.

Heritage House Tours

December 4, 3pm-5pm

The Heritage House will be decorated and open for tours. Located at 303 South O’Connor, the home was built in 1912 for the C.P. Schulze family. It was designated a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark in 1986. Admission is free. Visitors will also receive a complimentary copy of the Irving history book “Irving, Texas: From Rails to Wings.”

The newly dedicated Mary’s Playhouse in the backyard garden area will also be open for visitors. Originally built as a chicken coop, the building was converted into a playhouse for the young Mary Schulze in the 1920’s.

On special display will be some selections from Eleanor Bell’s collection of Santa Claus figures. Gathered for over 20 years, the pieces come from Turkey to Texas.