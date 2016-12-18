December 18, 2016 By John Starkey In 2016, Archives, Newspaper Archives, This week
Click on link below for full pdf
rambler12172016
View all posts by John Starkey →
Rambler 12-17-2016
Rambler 12-10-2016
Film Review: Manchester by the Sea pulls together all the elements of a drama
Film Review: New Star Wars film soars near perfection
Texas hero honored at wreath ceremony
Film Review: Miss Sloane sashays through politics with style
NCPA discusses sad state of cyber security in U.S.
Water conservation, winterizing tips may lead to more luscious lawns
Voters oppose closing schools based on standardized testing
Individual income taxes are likely changing in 2017
Revenue cap would threaten public safety, job creation and roads
Give pets treats in moderation