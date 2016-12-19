“Sadie’s Sleigh” and Boy Scouts of America collect toys for children in hospital

Photo: Sadie meets her giant bear, a present from the Boy Scouts of America. /Photo by Ariel Graham

Employees at the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving helped collect toys for a special little girl on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Sadie Keller is a 9-year-old from Lantana, Texas. She was a typical young girl who enjoyed playing soccer with her friends. But in February of last year, Sadie and her family were devastated to learn that she had been diagnosed with leukemia and would be spending most of her time in the hospital. However, it was in that hospital that Sadie had a thought: how does Santa deliver toys to kids in the hospital?

“I could never imagine being in the hospital at Christmas, and I hate being in the hospital,” Sadie said. “It’s worse being in the hospital at Christmas, because Christmas is the best holiday ever. I wanted to make their Christmas better, so I did a toy drive so they could get a little bit more presents.”

Sadie launched “Sadie’s Sleigh,” a toy drive benefiting the children at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas. Last year, Sadie’s goal was simply to collect 300 toys. She spread awareness by making a YouTube video that her parents posted and shared on Facebook. The video was shared by others, and by the end of the toy drive, she had collected over 1,300 toys for the kids.

Sadie’s mother, Sarah Keller, said she was blown away by the response from the community.

“Honestly, it just started spreading. People started sharing [the video] and the toys just started rolling in,” Sarah said. “Within the first week, Sadie had reached her 300 toy goal. We knew then it was going to become much bigger than we ever expected.”

This year, the goal for “Sadie’s Sleigh” was to collect 3,000 toys for kids at both Children’s Medical and Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. This year, The Boy Scouts of America headquarters came on board to help. Employees at the headquarters celebrated the toy drive with a “workshop festival,” with food, crafts, and toys as far as the eye could see. At the time of the festival, the Boy Scouts headquarters had collected over 700 toys to add to the nearly 2,000 toys already collected by “Sadie’s Sleigh.” They also awarded the family’s organization, the Sadie Keller Foundation, with a check for $2,800 and gave Sadie a gift of her own – a giant teddy bear.

This is the first year the Boy Scouts of America teamed up with Sadie’s Sleigh. The partnership came about after one of their employees met Sadie and her family and asked if there was a way she and her co-workers at headquarters could help.

Effie Delimarkos, director of national communications with the Boy Scouts of America, said that Sadie really embodied the Boy Scouts slogan of “Do a Good Turn Daily” with her kindness and selfless acts of service.

“Sadie never wanted attention for what she’s doing. She just wanted to get the toys to her fellow patients. It wasn’t about her, it was about doing the good thing,” Delimarkos said. “That’s why she really embodies the spirit of scouting. This situation could have been, with all justification, a moment for her to look inward and to try and gather her strength, but she took her strength by helping others.”

The Sadie Keller Foundation received their 501(c)(3) status in October of this year. In addition to Sadie’s Sleigh, they will also be starting Milestone Gifts, a program that will award gifts to children in the hospital who have hit major milestones in their recovery, such as going into remission or finishing a treatment. The foundation also plans to donate funds to UT Southwestern for childhood cancer research.

As for next year’s “Sadie’s Sleigh,” Sadie plans to set her goal for 6,000 toys and hopes to continue raising awareness about childhood cancer.

“I like talking about cancer, because people don’t like to talk about it a lot,” Sadie said. “I’d like to spread awareness for it so more people know about it, because they think it’s rare, but it’s actually not.”