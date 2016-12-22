Spreading holiday cheer through manicures

Photo: Students from the Ratteree Career Development Center spread joy through the Heritage Senior Center one manicure at a time. /Courtesy Photo

Cosmetology students from Irving ISD’s Ratteree Career Development Center recently visited Heritage Senior Center to provide holiday manicures with nail art. Over the course of the two days, 11 students provided free manicure services to approximately 40 members of the center – both men and women. This was the first community service effort for these students this school year, and they were able to enhance their communication skills as well as practice performing services that will lead towards obtaining their Texas Cosmetologist license.

SOURCE Irving ISD