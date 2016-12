Tis the season to deck the halls of Irving Arts Center – thanks to the elementary students of Irving ISD! The center hosted its annual Holiday Open House, featuring a winter wonderland decorated with trees and artwork created by students. All 20 elementary schools submitted student art like the one pictured here, created by John Haley first grader Nelson Gonzalez. Students’ festive drawings are currently on display for visitors to see during the holiday season.

