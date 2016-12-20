You are here: Home » The Nutcracker features Irving ISD talent

The Nutcracker features Irving ISD talent

Irving ISD fine arts department welcomed Momentum Dance Company for a special visit.

The company of dancers performed Tchaikovsky’s Suite from the Nutcracker before an audience of third graders from across the district. After watching selections of the ballet, students heard an interesting lecture about the production and how ballet has historically been integrated into the Nutcracker story. The ensemble, under the direction of artistic director Jacquelyn Ralls Forcher (center), featured Irving ISD’s own (from left) Hanes Elementary academic specialist Megan Swanson, Irving High junior Tiffany Stull, and MacArthur sophomore Anna Sustaita and junior Clara Limberg.

