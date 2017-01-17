You are here: Home » Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection

Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection

By In Arts & Entertainment, Featured Stories, Irving, Irving Scholars

0
Cardwell artist studies at the Crow Collection

Junior Melissa Villasenor of Cardwell Career Preparatory Center was chosen to participate in the most recent Artist Residency Program at the Crow Collection of Asian Art.

This unique program gives local high school students the opportunity to learn and create with a contemporary artist over multiple sessions while exploring the art and culture of Asia. Melissa (right, front row in white) and 11 other DFW students worked with visual artist Kankan Huang (left center) in December and crafted artwork through a mold-making and casting process. Melissa’s artwork will be on display at the Crow Collection during the museum’s Chinese New Year celebration opening Jan. 28.

 

SOURCE Irving ISD

About Contributor

View all posts by Contributor

Rambler Newspapers