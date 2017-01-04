Inaugural Share Tank program benefits community’s non-profits

Photo: One of the winners from the first Share Tank competition, representatives from Emma’s House receive a check to help them continue to serve Irving residents. /Photo by Joe Snell

The road to the Share Tank celebration proved a nervous one for Gabrielle Johnson, member of the Irving non-profit Mothers Abandoned or Widowed (MAW).

Johnson’s charity was among 27 fellow non-profits within the community that gathered at the Irving Arts Center on Wednesday evening, Dec. 7, in the culmination of months of work for the Share Tank program to assist charities in Irving.

“It almost felt like the real Shark Tank,” Johnson said. “You had all of the Shark Tank there, and they were just laser eyed. They were nice, but we were nervous.”

The celebration not only recognized all participating organizations, but also awarded prizes based on a final Pitch Day presentation. John Plotts, Executive VP at the University of Dallas, was on hand to present certificates to the participating organizations, and David O. Russell, President of Philanthropology, LLC, led the presentation of checks.

“This is a start,” Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne, who closed the ceremony with final remarks, said. “This is a little taste of what we can begin to accomplish. This is the first year. I can see this becoming a really huge priority that goes national. But for right now, this is an Irving, Texas program.”

The program began over a year ago when the City of Irving hosted a roundtable with over 75 non-profits in the community to address what the community can do to better address these groups.

“What we realized is non-profits needed access to the business community,” said Beth Bowman, President and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. “Many of us in leadership roles amongst different entities are often asked to pick up the phone to fundraise on behalf of non-profits. That phone line can sometimes stop ringing if you’re on the other end as a business.”

After that initial discussion, a four-week curriculum was built that incorporated training and professional courses. Non-profits could apply to participate without cost as long as they have an Irving address and their mission is to serve the Irving community.

“The curriculum ranged from the science of philanthropic giving to how to fundraise, how to manage your board of governance, also motivation from our elected officials, Mayor Van Duyne and Councilman Kyle Taylor,” Bowman said. “Also finance and auditing practices for non-profits [were taught]. We helped them with Pitch Day prep, and then our non-profits were able to go in front of our sharers on Pitch Day.”

Pitch Day allowed each organization seven minutes to deliver a presentation for a chance to receive funding. A steering committee raised just under $25,000 in funding.

“To put what we do into a seven minute format, that was the most difficult part,” said Teri Petty, Director of Family Promise of Irving. “We worked again and changed and changed and changed [our pitch] and got it down to under seven minutes. Then when we did present, there were eight minutes of questions and the sharers had really engaging questions.”

Teri emphasized that one of the most important aspects of the program was the collaboration among the other non-profits during the four weeks of courses. One way to facilitate groups working together was at the beginning of every session, non-profits introduced themselves and sat in clusters.

“Within those clusters, you saw natural conversations taking place in ways of how they can help each other outside of the Share Tank program,” Bowman said.

“It was never a competitive kind of thing,” Petty said. “We send our folks out to the Main Place, which is one of the presenters that provides clothing for the families. We send them over to Irving Cares to do job searches and help them with resume building. It’s such a collaborative effort.”

Through initiatives like the Share Tank, the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber was a recipient of the inaugural Texas Outstanding Chamber of the Year Award and is the first 5-Star Accredited Chamber in Texas. The Chamber hopes to build on the program’s success next year as the steering committee will soon be evaluating comments from this year’s participating organizations.

“We’re looking forward to creating a very, very robust and even more profitable and successful Share Tank for 2017,” Van Duyne said. “We’re not dropping this; we are pushing this through.”