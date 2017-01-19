Irving Mayor to be dismissed from Mohamed defamation lawsuit

Attorneys for Mohamed Mohamed announced they have agreed to voluntarily dismiss Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne from a lawsuit filed in September 2016 alleging she defamed the plaintiff’s son, Ahmed Mohamed, in connection with his September 2015 arrest for bringing a hoax bomb to MacArthur High School. The agreement for dismissal of Van Duyne follows shortly after attorneys for the Irving Mayor filed an answer asserting she was immune from the lawsuit as a government official and a motion to dismiss the suit based under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, a state law that prohibits the use of lawsuits to intimidate or silence citizens and public officials from exercising their right of free speech.

Mohamed filed the suit against TheBlaze, Inc.; Glenn Beck: Center for Security Policy; Jim Hanson; Fox Television Stations, LLC; Ben Ferguson; Ben Shapiro; and Beth Van Duyne. The district court has granted motions to dismiss six of the other named defendants based upon the Texas Citizens Participation Act, but Mohamed’s attorneys say they plan to appeal the court’s ruling on those motions.

Van Duyne is the only party who was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff and the agreement ensures that the claims against the Mayor cannot be refiled and her dismissal is not appealable.

SOURCE City of Irving