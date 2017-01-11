Irving non-profits band together to improve homeless situation

Photo: As temperatures drop outside, a man stops to speak with a homeless person ‘camped’ in front of an open business. /Photo by John Starkey

By Joe Snell and Shirley Jones

Johnny Lee Combs was a custom furniture builder in Stephenville when his house and belongings were destroyed in a fire. Since then, he has settled in his former home of Irving, where he travels either by DART or on foot to his current job. Combs is saving for a car and eventual return to his old life in Stephenville. Like many in the Irving area, Combs’ situation highlights a larger misconception about the greater homeless population.

“We don’t want readers, citizens or business owners to stereotype homeless and say that none of them can be productive citizens,” Combs said. “They’re fair and they’re compassionate.”

On Thursday, Dec. 8, Combs was among 75 individuals who were preparing to receive hot meals from Many Helping Hands, a ministry made up of nine local congregations that distributes weekly meals for homeless individuals, as well as helps these individuals find items such as warm clothing and sleeping bags.

“Everybody falls on hard times,” said Lanell McDowell, volunteer at Many Helping Hands. “I’m helping somebody who can’t help himself. I don’t want to enable them, but want to give them an opportunity. It blesses me.”

MIGRATION TO IRVING

Back in March, Dallas city officials moved to shut down the homeless encampment known as Tent City. The location was home to about 300 people under Interstate 45. Since then, some of these individuals have migrated to Irving to seek housing and other services.

Laurie Reeter-Brown, long time resident of downtown Irving, cites the downtown area’s easy access to bus and train routes as one reason for the migration.

“It’s a walkable area,” Reeter-Brown said. “You have businesses, you have stores, restaurants, parks, and residential all together. It’s a miniature city. In the Heritage District, everything you want is just basically right there.”

Steve Allen, another volunteer at Many Helping Hands, is worried that closing tent cities in downtown Irving would not solve the problem but instead move it to neighboring localities.

“They’re sweeping the problem away when they’ve shut down their tent cities,” Allen said. “So another tent city has opened up a few blocks away, almost literally. That’s what my concern would be here, is that we would sweep them out of downtown and then they would end up in the Irving High School area. Then we would sweep them out of there, and they would just move to 183. That helps the businesses in downtown, but that doesn’t help the situation.”

COOPERATION AMONG THE CITY’S NON-PROFITS

Homeless individuals who live in Dallas but travel into Irving for the day to take advantage of the city’s services are what some non-profits describe as day campers. Non-profits in the city have begun to open lines of communication in an effort to make sure the services provided in the downtown area specifically help Irving residents.

“The cooperative nature of the non-profits is a big thing,” Allen said. “Comparing notes when we found someone who was taking advantage of the system or maybe they have violent tendencies; communication can go on between us so we don’t help them and also so we don’t duplicate that effort. That cooperative nature is a really big thing.”

THE HOPE CARD

The Hope Card is one possible solution. The initiative, started by Many Helping Hands, would serve to curb outside individuals from flocking to the downtown area. The card would be a non-governmental, non-city issued identification that would be distributed through the non-profits. The card would be used to identify someone as being an Irving homeless individual and would give them access to services beyond a meal.

“If [outside individuals] know that they’re not going to get services,” Allen said, “they may get a meal, they may get a sack lunch, but they’re not going to get any other services by coming here, hopefully that will discourage them from coming here, and the number of day campers will drop substantially.”

Another benefit of the card is that the city would receive information on each card holder. The information can be used in a situation such as contacting next of kin in case of an illness or death, as well as keep track of what types of services the individual is in need of and steps they have already taken to receive help. With current plans, the non-profits hope to have the card system set up by the end of January.

“It would allow for them to be put on a database that’s done through the county and city governments that cooperate together in this area to get them on a housing list,” Allen said. “There’s information that we have on those individuals that police have used before, like we’ve had some homeless who have died, and it gave an opportunity for them to reach the next of kin.”

STATE-ISSUED IDs

The card, however, is not considered a legal identification. Many of the homeless who are seeking new jobs and housing have to first obtain a city and/or state ID, a process that can take up to eight weeks. Identification is required to obtain a driver’s license and in many cases jobs and housing as well. However, proof that they live in Texas often entails a proof of mortgage or rent statement. During a sweep last month in an Irving park, all of the belongings of homeless individuals were thrown in the trash, including one man’s backpack that held his identification.

“When that police officer allowed for that backpack with that ID to be thrown away, he was sentencing that person to life on the streets for at least six to eight weeks, because it takes six to eight weeks just to get a new copy of his birth certificate,” Allen said. “[It takes time] to start getting those things, so he could get a state ID, so he could get a job, so he could get an apartment.”

The importance of State Issued IDs is highlighted when applying for housing, which in some cases requires a state-issued driver’s license or at the least a state-issued picture ID. The City of Irving’s Planning and Community Development Department currently helps Irving residents who are homeless and can re-house qualified homeless residents and provide short-term assistance with rent payment; however, the program does not provide overnight or emergency sheltering, and it can take several weeks for an eligible individual to be placed and approved by a landlord.

“When we talk about how long it takes to get housing,” Allen said, “what we deal with, with a lot of the homeless is not just how long it takes to get the housing, but just to get to the point where they can get on the list, because they have the IDs so they can get the housing, and then once they get the housing, it can take months depending on the list and the luck of the draw.”

HERITAGE CROSSING

One area of hope for additional housing lies just outside of the Heritage District in what is being called Heritage Crossing. Hines Development is slated to begin phase one of The Delaware at Heritage Crossing by the end of this year. The project will include more than 100 homes upon completion and will be the first single-family residential development in the Heritage District since the late 2000s.

According to the City of Irving, the Economic Development Department hopes the new development will draw other residential and retail projects to the downtown area.

“There used to be really old, dilapidated, just horrible, horrible old apartments,” Reeter-Brown said. “They tore down those apartments and they are in the process of building really nice single family homes. Some of the houses will overlook the water, so they’re trying.”

Some of the houses could be used to house families in emergency homelessness situations. Allen relates a story of a family of four, a husband and wife and two young children that came into his ministries seeking help. They were from Nashville and had originally come into Texas to visit the wife’s brother who was ill. They owned a restaurant in Tennessee and planned on staying in Texas only a couple of weeks. Before returning home, the wife had a stroke and was confined to the hospital. The family spent their money to stay in a nearby hotel and take care of additional medical expenses.

“They had no place to live once she got out of the hospital; they lived in their van for seven months,” Allen said. “He wasn’t able to get a job, because she was unable to walk or talk or feed herself. It took them coming through us and working with the local church to get them hooked up with the necessary arrangements so they could get help. That’s the reality; many people are that close.”