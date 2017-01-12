Local Events

Martin Luther King Jr. Observance

January 15, 6:00 p.m.

The City of Irving will celebrate the life and triumphs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual observance of the humanitarian and civil rights leader’s legacy will feature a radio show tribute including the news, pop culture, politics, sports and history of the 1960s. Hosted by CBS Sports Radio Talk Show Host Chris Arnold, the event will present a compilation of audio, video and live performances from leading vocal and performing artists at the Irving Arts Center. Admission and parking are free.

Five Women Wearing The Same Dress

January 20 – February 4

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas continues its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the female-fueled play, FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS. The production opens at the Irving Arts Center’s Dupree Theater (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75062). All evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets range from $21-28. Ticket discounts are available for seniors and students.

During a lavish wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, determined to avoid the festivities below at all costs. Though their dresses match, their personalities are vastly different. As the afternoon wears on, these five unique women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, and touching celebration of female friendship. From the eclectic comedic mind of Alan Ball who authored American Beauty, and HBO’s “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.” Watch out flower girls…here come the bridesmaids!

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Irving Arts Center’s Box Office at 972.252.2787 or by ordering tickets online at www.irvingartscenter.com.