Lunch starts New Year off right for those in need

Photo: Sharing a meal and a beautiful day, volunteers line up to serve anyone who might be hungry the first lunch of the new year. /Photo by John Starkey

The Irving Ambucs welcomed the New Year with their fourth annual Feed the Homeless lunch in the parking lot of the Human Services Building on South Nursery Road. Everyone in need of a hot hamburger meal was invited to start off 2017 with food and friendship.

“I have never volunteered here before, but I always wanted to. So I brought my brother, daughter, granddaughter, nephew, and my best friend,” Rosalind Gipson, one of the roughly 20 volunteers, said. “We are all here together, and we are all thankful to be here. I feel so good feeding people today. It’s a pleasure. Everyone’s real happy.

“It makes me feel really good to serve people, because I’m giving back to somebody who ain’t got. I ain’t got none neither, but for them to not be able to have a roof over their heads and to be able to have a meal, and I can be a part of giving them something, is a blessing.”

An artist and musician by trade, Wesley Lemont has been homeless for two months. His name appears on a mural outside the Irving Art Center, and his work has been included in shows in San Diego. Now he is available for hire for whatever manual labor he can find.

“I’m happy this event happened,” Lemont said. “It gives us food to eat for one more day, so we can stay alive for one more day. I’m very grateful.

“I know once the cold weather ends, once spring comes, it will be a little bit easier to do things. Right now we’re just trying to survive day by day and stay warm and stay alive.

“One group that has been really helpful to me personally and my friends is Many Helping Hands. I am so grateful to them, because when it was freezing, they put us up in a motel room. They told the police we had a room, so if the police saw anybody who was outside, homeless, they could bring them too, so they wouldn’t freeze. There were three nights of freezing weather just recently. I wouldn’t have survived without them. I am very grateful to them,” he said.

Homeless since 2012, Sharon is a survivor.

“It’s really nice of these people to do this,” Sharon said of the meal.

“Sometimes people might miss a paycheck and not have enough food on the table. I never go hungry. Food is plentiful. Clean and new, it is just thrown away. People just throw things away.”

Among the things Sharon had with her was a pet bed with the store tags still attached; however, one of the seams was torn.

“That is brand-new. It has a little rip in it. I will sew it, and I will make $10 on it,” Sharon said. “There is no shame in my game.

“You shouldn’t judge people, because I’ve been to college. I’ve been to school. I’ve had good jobs. I’ve had new cars. I’ve had new houses. I’ve sold new houses.

“I’m happy. It’s a beautiful day. I don’t want for anything. I might not look gorgeous and all that, but I do clean up nicely,” she said.

The lunch was made possible by the Wilkerson’s Group, which owns the four Sonic Drive-In’s and donated enough food and supplies to feed 400 people.