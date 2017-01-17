MacArthur musician earns top honor

MacArthur senior and tuba player Erik Hernandez-Trujillo achieved the highest honor a Texas music student can receive. After excelling in Area auditions on Jan. 7, Erik placed in the 2017 Texas All-State Band.

He is among 1,700 students from across the state selected to participate in one of 15 All-State ensembles in the areas of band, orchestra and choir. As a member of the All-State Band, Erik will travel to San Antonio this February for three days of rehearsals and a performance directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the annual Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention.

SOURCE Irving ISD