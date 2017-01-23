North Lake Aquatic Center closing for renovations

Photo: As dreary weather descends on the area, avid swimmers continue indulging in their favorite sport at the North Lake Aquatic Center. /Photo by Joe Snell

The recent freezing weather and rapid winds caused a small tear in the inflatable roof at the North Lake Aquatic Center. Although it was quickly fixed, the tear exemplified a larger need for renovations at the aging facility.

The Aquatics Center, a three way partnership between North Lake College, the city of Irving, and the Irving Independent School District, is closing on Feb. 4 for a number of needed renovations, primarily to replace the inflatable roof with a permanent structure. Daniel Farran, who has been coordinator at the pool for three years, said the changes have been a long time coming.

“This [new] roof is going to help us grow our programs,” Farran said. “Hopefully it will bring more attention to swimming, get more people to come swim, and potentially grow swimming within Irving.”

The pool, built in 1985, had its inflatable roof removed every summer season until 2012, when for budgetary reasons the city, school district, and North Lake College agreed to keep it in place.

Besides the roof, a number of other renovations are taking place including upgrades to the air conditioning system, the filtration system, and the locker rooms. The whole package will cost roughly $7 million, a figure that is well below the cost of building a new center.

“We know that it’s a vital facility. It’s very well used,” said Joe Moses, Assistant Director of Irving Parks and Recreation. “The cost of a brand new natatorium would be well over $17 million. By doing [the renovations], you’re looking at extending the life of this facility an additional 20 to 25 years.”

A number of area schools use the pool, including the Irving ISD High Schools, Holy Family, the University of Dallas, and Cistercian Preparatory School. The pool also hosts team practices including the center’s competitive team O2, PTX Synchronized Swimming, the Taft Tigersharks Swim Club, and it even hosts training for the Navy.

“The Navy comes in to train Monday and Wednesday nights,” Farran said. “All the recruitment they have, the kids that are trying to join, they come here and practice so they can meet the tests.”

While the pool is under construction and before summer community pool hours begin, a number of alternatives for area residents exist. High schools that already practice at Grand Prairie and Carrollton-Farmers Branch have requested more time at those facilities. For area residents looking for open swim hours as well as swim lessons, the Heritage Aquatic Center, the only other indoor pool in Irving outside of North Lake with open swim hours, is preparing for an influx of new swimmers.

“We’re still going to be operating as normal,” said Christopher Trevino, coordinator at the Heritage Aquatic Center. “We have water aerobics already going on, and we have our open swim times, those swim programs won’t be adjusted. There could be an increase in attendance at our facility seeing that we’re going to be the only indoor pool in the area. We’re looking forward to it. We’re definitely going to make the best out of it.”

The North Lake Aquatic Center is planning to re-open in late September, although a date has not been finalized. For now, the center is happy that the right changes are being made.

“It’s always been in the air for them to get a new roof,” Farran said. “I understand why it’s [being replaced.] If heavy wind comes, heavy weather, it’s very dangerous at times.”