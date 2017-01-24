North Texas Book Festival welcomes educators, librarians, volunteers

Photo: Volunteers discuss details of the upcoming North Texas Book Festival. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

With the upcoming North Texas Teen Festival scheduled to take place on March 4, educators, librarians and reading enthusiasts gathered for an information session at the South Irving Library to reveal the event’s itinerary.

“Tonight the point is to get the librarians both in schools and in public libraries and teachers here,” Mary Henson said. “We want them involved, and we want to provide them the resources to get kids and groups into the book festival.

“We had a pretty good crowd here tonight. We want the word out there that we want teachers and librarians involved. This is truly a community effort and a state effort, because we have people who are coming from all over. It’s going to be even bigger on the day of the festival.”

Last year the book festival, with hundreds of authors and 8,000 people in attendance, took place at the Irving Convention Center. The event is a day of literary fun that encourages teens to connect to the reading community through diverse author panels and discussions.

“One thing that has really set North Texas Book Festival apart is that we have a large teen presence, so amongst all these teen book festivals, young adult literature is super popular,” Henson said. “We really want to make sure that the teens have experience getting in front of the authors, meeting them, and getting their signed books. Anyone of any age can come in and listen and have that experience, but we really want to push it to these teens who are getting to experience it for the first time.”

Allison Blythe, a librarian at Burleson Elementary, volunteered at the event last year. She feels the festival inspires teens to become lifelong readers.

“For them to talk one on one to the authors is priceless,” Blythe said. “It helps them to read.”

There will be close to 80 authors at the festival signing autographs and hosting panels. South Grand Prairie High School Librarian Susie Hall is looking forward to seeing author Jason Reynolds.

“I met him four years ago at the state library convention,” Hall said. “He did the young adult authors teach. He’s a very humble young man, and so nice. Some authors you meet are not nice. I’m really looking forward to seeing him again, and I think the kids will really like him.”

Hall also added that events like this get kids excited to read again, because kids in schools sometimes read the same thing, and as a result it takes the enjoyment out of reading.

“People who are big thinkers are big readers. You get a worldly view. You’re not narrow minded, and you think outside the box. I think it’s very important when you widen your horizons, but unfortunately people see reading as a chore. I’ll say that because I’m an educator, and I see it firsthand. It’s events like this that get [students] excited about reading again.

“Librarianship has changed a whole lot over the years, but at the core of education is being able to read. If you don’t read for pleasure you’re not going to read the hard stuff.”

The Texas Teen Book Festival committee is expecting close to 12,000 people this year and will have a luncheon for the educators the day before the event, so the teachers and librarians will have an opportunity to hear from the authors.

“The event is free to attend,” Mary Henson said. “Anyone is welcome to come and watch the panels and attend the events. There are some side charges. If you bring a car or bus, it’s $5 to park per vehicle including busses. I also recommend the Orange Line for DART runs by the Convention Center.”