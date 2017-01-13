Police announce New Year’s Eve weekend DWI No-Refusal results

The Irving Police Department conducted DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) No-Refusal operations over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

The operations took place on the nights of Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 by means of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. During No-Refusal operations, those arrested for DWI are offered only a blood test to determine their blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant, authorizing a blood draw, is sought for anyone refusing consent to a blood test.

A total of 10 DWI arrests were made and 36 citations issued by officers working grant funded positions over the holiday weekend. Of those 10 arrests, 2 were felony offenses and 3 required search warrants to obtain blood samples. Additionally, officers made 3 arrests for offenses other than DWI.

The Irving Police Department will continue to participate in these grant-funded operations as they have shown continued success in Irving and across the state.

SOURCE Irving Police Department