Police investigate child abuse/death

The Irving Police Department is investigating a child abuse case that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.

Officers responded to an unconscious person call at a home in the 1900 block of Rosebud Drive and there found an unresponsive 1-year-old girl. Irving Fire Department paramedics transported her to Children’s Medical Center whereupon she was found to have a severe brain injury and signs of other internal injuries. Also home at the time was Allante Edwards (mother’s boyfriend), a 3-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy.

Detectives interviewed Edwards about the events surrounding the child’s injuries. His account of how the injuries occurred, along with details learned to that point in the investigation, gave detectives reason to obtain an arrest warrant for the offense of Injury to a Child. Upon evaluation of the other two children, the 6-month-old boy, who is believed to be Edwards’ son, was also found to have injuries consistent with having been assaulted. On Monday, Jan. 9, detectives were notified that the 1-year-old girl had passed away after being removed from life support.

Allante Marquis Edwards, 19 years of age, is being held in the Irving Jail on two charges of Injury to a Child (1st & 3rd Degree Felonies). His bonds are set at $100,000 and $25,000 respectively. The investigation is still active.

SOURCE Irving Police Department