Radio show reflects MLK’s message for today

Photo: Sharon Goodspeed Keaton sings during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event presented at the Irving Arts Center. /Photo by Matt Pedersen

Many people take advantage of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to reflect on Dr. King’s teachings and how they can be applied to today’s society. With much strife and disparity facing the country, members of the Irving community continued their commitment to hosting an MLK observance at the Irving Arts Center on Sunday, Jan. 15.

The observance showcased a radio show theme, featuring music from the sixties, a number of dance and vocal performances, and even an interactive portion where prerecorded callers could have their questions answered by selected quotes from Dr. King himself.

“I was very pleased that we got to honor Dr. King on what would have been his 88th birthday, that was very special,” Jackie Madden, lead organizer for the Martin Luther King observance said. “I thought all of our professional artists really helped us convey what we were trying to do, and that was to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“I wanted to use the format of a radio show. When you listen to radio shows, the listeners are calling in for contests, and they’re calling in to ask questions. It was keeping in line with the format of a regular radio show. But, at the same time, I thought it would be a good way to enlighten people about how Dr. King would respond to a question. We researched quotes and preprogrammed some questions, but they were outlined so that we could answer whatever the question was with something from his speeches,” she said.

With the show concluded and next year’s observance already being planned, Madden talked about why events such as the MLK observance are important to the Irving community.

“The message is still relevant. Peace, love, justice, those things never get old,” she said.

“We’ve had an ongoing relationship with the Dallas Black Dance Theatre for many, many years. They’ve always helped us to honor Dr. King on this occasion. We’ve never done a program without them. They’ve become such a staple.”

Sharon Goodspeed Keaton, a local singer and actor, provided some amazing musical numbers for the observance.

“I feel like it went well,” Keaton said. “I feel like the message of unity, hope, and love was appropriately conveyed through all of the different performances. I feel good about it.

“I think it’s an honor. A lot of people take what we do for granted. I was very excited to see so many people in the audience when there was a Cowboys game going on,” she said.

Keyton spoke about how holding the observance on MLK’s birthday affected the show.

“It’s sort of like any of our birthdays,” she said. “The other twelve months out of the year people just sort of go on with their lives, going on in a certain way, doing whatever is their norm. Then, all of a sudden, during that small period around your birthday, they remember everything you mean to them, everything that you represent. Who you are as a friend, or as a mom, a father, and it really causes your energy to encompass them. For me, celebrating MLK’s birthday does the same thing. It causes us to be reminded of everything that he stood for and taught.”

Finally, Jackie Madden talked about how people in the Irving community could work to preserve Dr. King’s legacy.

“The best way that we can honor Dr. King’s legacy is to serve in our community, because that is what he was all about,” Madden said. “Serving, helping other people, and making your community better.”