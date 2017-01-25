Texas Half Marathon runs along through unpredictable weather

Photo: Runners tackle one of the races held as part of the Texas Half Marathon event. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

For Director of Operations Angela Casavant, the Texas Mellew half marathon team was a success despite the weather conditions on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.

“Some people love to run in the heat or the humidity,” Casavant said. “As far as the weather today, I think it impacted the race, because people sometimes do get scared of the rain, so they back off a little.”

Mellew hosted their 15th annual half-marathon, which started at the Irving Convention Center. The fast, flat course featured a race between roughly 500 participants grouped into 13 different age divisions running two races, a 13.1-mile race course, and a 5-mile race run.

“I really enjoy seeing people when it’s their first race,” Casavant said. “It’s always exciting to see them finish strong and be excited when they get that medal around their neck. It’s also great to see people returning to the sport of running.

“I talked to a lady today who said she used to be a runner, and she had to take some time off for knee surgery. Her time off turned into four years, so today was her first day back and she was super excited.”

Despite the temperature being ideal by the time the marathon started at 8 a.m., the fog and light rain affected set up of the event.

“The fog was a little bit of an issue, but we worked through it,” Casavant said. “I have a great team of volunteers that all came together and pulled through. Then we were ready to rock and roll.”

Mellew production company brought in the latest chip timing technology to ensure participants were able to get accurate readings on their times from start to finish.

“We got to track our time by the bib numbers, and Mellew had computers where you could check your time right after the race,” Alex Barrientos said. “It helps a lot because you always want to improve and see how you fare against the competition. It’s always helpful in my opinion to keep up with your time and try to progress.”

Sam Belcher, a University of Texas graduate student who placed first in his age division, revealed that he used the half marathon as practice for an upcoming marathon in Austin.

“I’m running the Austin Marathon in 5 weeks, so I’m doing this sort of run as a marathon tune up to get a feel for it. I wanted something a little bit smaller and lower key,” Belcher said.

“It’s fun to come out. I’ve been running since I was eight, so it’s a lifetime passion. For me, it’s just a personal mental thing, a challenge to conquer demons. It’s fun to challenge myself and get out here.”

Texas Half Marathon is one of 20 events that the race production company expects to put on this year.

“In the Dallas area, we put on 18-20 events a year,” Casavant said. “They are all local races with the exception of two. We put on events anywhere between 1-mile fun runs to full marathons which are 26.2 miles.”

Casavant added that Mellew production promotes active lifestyles through their numerous events.

“The motto is ‘just get moving.’ That’s all you have to do. If weight loss is your goal, just get moving,” she said. “It’s fun when you get to see kids and adults out here participating together.”