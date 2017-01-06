Texas leaders receive child safety awards

AUSTIN – The Texas Office for Prevention of Developmental Disabilities (TOPDD) hosted the sixth annual J.C. Montgomery Jr. Child Safety Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Texas State Capitol.

TOPDD seeks to build potential in children by reducing the incidence and impact of developmental disabilities. The awards honor people and organizations committed to improving children’s lives through work in child safety and injury prevention. The award is named in honor of J.C. Montgomery Jr. of the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas for his dedication to the safety and well-being of children in the hospital for more than 23 years.

Following are the award recipients and categories:

Award Category: Lifetime Achievement

The Honorable Joe Straus

San Antonio (District 121)

For his crucial leadership around supporting Texas children by addressing their needs and supporting wellness through policy via his role as Speaker of the House of Representatives since 2009.

The Honorable Elliott Naishtat

Austin (District 49)

For championing children’s causes throughout his tenure in the Texas Legislature and for his service to TOPDD as an executive committee member.

Award Category: Individual

Dr. Dyann Daley of Fort Worth

Executive Director and Founder

Center for Prevention of Child Maltreatment

Statewide (office in Fort Worth)

For her work with the center, especially her innovations around data use to prevent child abuse.

Elizabeth Tucker of Austin

Executive Director of EveryChild Inc.

Statewide (office in Austin)

For her leadership at the agency in championing self-determination of persons with disabilities and facilitating their ability to live in a nurturing home instead of an institution.

Dr. Jerry Roberson of Dallas

Senior Partner, United Associates

Statewide (office in Dallas)

For his success in eliminating health disparities, improving family, maternal and child health and his leadership in TOPDD’s work.

Award Category: Organization

Bikers Against Child Abuse Texas

Statewide

For providing support, comfort and safety to survivors of maltreatment through collaboration with law enforcement and child protective services.

Gridiron Heroes

Statewide (office in Schertz)

For its work in educating the public on spinal cord injury and football, and supporting children who have sustained a football related spinal cord injury.

Texas Municipal Court Education Center’s Driving on the Right Side of the Road program

Statewide (office in Austin)

For its extensive efforts in traffic safety education with schools and communities.

University Health System’s Safe Kids San Antonio’s Buckle UP program

San Antonio (office in San Antonio)

For its comprehensive child passenger safety programs and car and booster seat work with San Antonio area children and their families.

Award Category: Youth Advocate

Jayci Lee Stubblefield, age 11

Aledo

For her fundraising and advocacy work since she was 8 to make school playgrounds in her district accessible for children with mobility impairments.

SOURCE The Texas Office for Prevention of Developmental Disabilities