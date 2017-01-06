Texas’ most classic and clever personalized plates

Austin, TX — Texas’ best, most classic and funniest personalized license plates for 2016 have been revealed.

My Plates has named their favorite plate combinations for 2016 in a series of category awards following a big year in personalized plate sales. There was a starting list of over 30,000 different personalized plates that were narrowed down to My Plates’ top 27 plate messages across nine categories.

“Every day across the year, we see very creative plate messages coming through, amounting to tens of thousands by the end of the year. We have a lot of fun with our team and sometimes heated debates in order to cut it down to our final selection,” Steve Farrar, President of My Plates, said.

The popularity of My Plates has continued to grow with now more than 300,000 plates being sold in Texas. More and more Texans are using their bumpers to express humor, individuality, creativity and self-expression.

My Plates Top Personalized Plates for 2016

Best Texas/USA Pride Plates 2016

TEX BORN

I@MURICA (I love America)

TXN BLUD

Best College Plates 2016

EYZOF TX (Eyes of Texas on burnt Orange plate)

ATX AGIE

LSU@MAMA (on a Purple plate)

Best Plate Speak Plates 2016

YULQQKN (You looking)

URNZVAY (You are in the way)

L8R G8OR (Later Gator)

Best Romantic Plates for 2016

2 WIFEY

MRS@MR (Missus loves Mister)

LV@UMORE (Love you more)

Cutest Plates for 2016

MEEEOW

WUF WUF

ANMAL@VR (Animal Lover)

Funniest Plates 2016

EVL TWIN

GOAL DGR

GOT BAIL

Best Movie Themed Plates 2016

CHWBACA (Chewbacca – Star Wars theme)

DEADPUL (Deadpool)

CPTMRCA (Captain America)

Best Sports Related Plates 2016

DA CWBYS

GO CUBBZ

HUT HUT

Best Auto Related Plates 2016

PORSHAH

YBUYGAS (on an electric car)

LIKE NEW

SOURCE The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles