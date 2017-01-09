Texas Musicians Museum celebrates music, musicians during Mistletoe Ball

Photo: Jackie Don Loe keeps the music lively during the Mistletoe Ball. /Photo by Matt Pedersen

A special celebration was hosted in the heart of downtown Irving late Saturday night, Dec. 17. The Texas Musicians Museum held its second annual Mistletoe Ball, bringing together artists, musicians, and music lovers to welcome the Holidays with a night of food and live performances.

The performances exemplified the museum’s mission to not only preserve Texas’ musical heritage, but to create venues that allow local bands to help that heritage grow.

Thomas “TK” Kreason, Executive Director and Curator for the Texas Musicians Museum, spoke about the event.

“It’s kind of our way of celebrating Christmas with music, and we bring in some really great musicians,” Kreason said. “It creates a really wonderful atmosphere for music here. People can come out and they can either get some food or they can just listen to some music.”

“Tonight’s entertainment is a gentleman named Jackie Don Loe. He kind of assembled a special band for tonight; it’s called Jackie Don Loe and the Christmas Ornaments. It’s kind of a fun name. That made for some fun, and that’s the whole thing about music, we don’t get too serious. We love to have fun,” he said.

Jackie Don Loe, guitarist, talked about the unique atmosphere the museum has for its performers.

“It’s always an honor because I believe there’s a spirit here, and they take care of us,” Loe said. “It’s always a good time to have music here. Any musician that plays here will tell you, there’s some kind of energy here that makes you want to play better, and you do play better.

“This place doesn’t have TV, or dart boards, or pool tables to distract from the venue. It’s a real venue for music. The people are here for the music. They aren’t like watching sports and the music is in the background; the music is in the foreground,” he said.

Thomas Kreason mentioned how this devotion to music by Texas citizens has allowed the state to become unique in its achievements and history.

“Texas has the most unique and special history, related to music, than any other place in the world,” Kreason said. “If you were to take a look at Texas as if it were its own country, as a lot of people would like to do, and use it as a way to compare it to all the other countries around the world on musical accomplishments, Texas would lead in a lot of categories. There is no place on the Earth where music has evolved and developed like it has here.

Kreason also talked about how the museum has continued to grow and develop into a center for local musicians to flock to.

“We kind of feel like we’re a community center now here for musicians, not only around in the area for the DFW and Irving, but also for the state of Texas,” he said. “We’ve utilized this place to help in all sorts of ways, celebrating birthdays, but also people who have passed away. We have memorial services here. Musicians never really had a place like that. It’s one of those great things about this, that came out of this whole thing that we didn’t really plan, but which was a great piece that kind of developed.”

Jan Sikes, an author and volunteer at the Texas Musicians Museum, talked about why she originally became involved with the museum.

“My husband was a lifetime musician and song writer, and he passed away in 2009, leaving behind a lot of memorabilia,” Sikes said. “I tried to figure out what to do with it, and that’s when somebody directed me to TK. At the time, he didn’t have this place yet. So, at the time there wasn’t an outlet, but we just became very good friends. Then, as they got this building and started working on it, I ended up spending a lot of time here and helping them, getting ready for the grand opening, and I’ve been here ever since.

“You know, the people of Irving are so lucky to have this here, and so many people still don’t know that it’s here. They’ve got a gem right in the middle of their city, and they need to embrace it, support it, be sponsors, volunteers, or just come by,” she said.