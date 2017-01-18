Your local events

Five Women Wearing The Same Dress

January 20 – February 4

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas continues its 2016-17 Razzle Dazzle season with the female-fueled play, Five Women Wearing The Same Dress. The production opens at the Irving Arts Center’s Dupree Theater. All evening performances are at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets range from $21-28 and are on sale now at the Irving Arts Center Box Office (972.252.2787/ www.irvingartscenter.com). Ticket discounts are available for seniors and students.

During a lavish wedding reception at a Knoxville, Tennessee estate, five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, determined to avoid the festivities below at all costs. Though their dresses match, their personalities are vastly different. As the afternoon wears on, these five unique women joyously discover a common bond in this wickedly funny, and touching celebration of female friendship. From the eclectic comedic mind of Alan Ball who authored American Beauty, and HBO’s “True Blood” and “Six Feet Under.” Watch out flower girls…here come the bridesmaids!

iCreate Next Generation Showcases

January 24, 26, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Mark your calendars for the iCreate Next Generation Showcases at Singley Academy. The Middle/High School event is January 24, and the PreK/Elementary showcase is January 26. Come see how students tackle real problems, create art or stories that inspire, get hands-on with service learning or connect outside the classroom. This is an opportunity for students to use what they’ve learned, create innovative projects that inspire others and share them with a larger audience.

Community Input Meeting: Heritage Park Redevelopment

January 25, 6 p.m.

Join the City of Irving for its third Community Input meeting to discuss the redevelopment of Heritage Park, a recently expanded 2.9-acre park located in the heart of downtown Irving.

Meet with city officials and your fellow residents in Meeting Rooms 1 and 2 at South Irving Library, 601 Schulze Drive, to review a final concept of the proposed park design and to share your comments and ideas.

Clue: The Musical

January 26 – 28, 7 p.m.

MacArthur High School is producing “Clue: The Musical” based on Parker Brothers board game. There are 216 possible endings to the show. The Cast and Audience will not know who, where and how, until the show starts and the cards are drawn. The show runs just like you were playing the game. The audience can play along as Mr. Body; played by Caleb Terlouw, gives glues to who murdered him. It is filled with fun songs and a who done it with a twist. Presented in the MacArthur Auditorium. Tickets are $7 for student w/ID and $10 for Adults.