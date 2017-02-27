Apparition Hill brings Medjugorje to audiences

Photo: A married couple embrace on top of Apparition Hill in the documentary feature film set in Medjugorje / Courtesy photo

Jim Kearney, a retired New York City firefighter, stood in front of a crowd at the AMC Starplex Irving on Saturday, Feb. 4. He was part of a large group that had just watched the Dallas/Ft. Worth premiere of the feature-length documentary Apparition Hill, a film that follows seven strangers on a trip to the famous spiritual location of Medjugorje.

“I’ve been there a number of times,” Kearney said during a question and answer session that followed the screening. “Being here watching this, I’m so glad I got to bring my step-daughter and niece here, because it’s almost like bringing them to Medjugorje. It really brought it here, and I thank you so much.”

Jim’s sentiment echoed many of the audience members’ comments. Those who had visited the village felt transported there once again in the theater. The screening was brought to Dallas by Siobhain Bierschenk, who learned of the film through her daughter and felt compelled to take her family to see it.

“We all came out blown away,” Bierschenk said. “If my husband liked it, I liked it, and my 14-year-old son liked it, I knew it was good. But I didn’t initially think I would bring it here. I just kept hoping someone would and hoping someone would.”

It was through a Facebook post that someone encouraged her to set up the Dallas screening. She hoped that audiences here would take away the same feeling she felt when first watching.

“I felt [when watching the film that] I had become a part of their lives. I just felt like I had gotten to know them in ways you don’t get to know people in ordinary life,” Bierschenk said.

The participants in the documentary were selected based on video entries in a contest that began in February of 2015. Medjugorje, a town in Bosnia-Herzegovina, became popular in 1981 after six local children reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Since then, there have been numerous reports of miracles and supernatural phenomena, and Christians flock to the site and particularly Apparition Hill, a site overlooking the town, to partake in daily religious activities and worship.

“The whole point of making the movie was for people that can’t go there,” said producer, director of photography, and Texas native Cimela Kidonakis. “That’s the whole point. Not everyone can go there and that’s why we wanted to capture these stories and bring them to you.”

The project began when writer and director Sean Bloomfield (If Only We Had Listened, The Triumph) issued a global announcement in February 2015 inviting participants to submit a video entry for a chance to be a part of the documentary.

Kidonakis originally submitted a video to be a part of the trip. A filmmaker from Houston, Kidonakis had always wanted to go to the site.

“I had never been there, so I submitted a video in the first days,” she said. “[Sean] responded right away and asked me to come on as partner. It was cool, because I came on early to see all the entries coming in.”

The trip included two atheists, a strong believer, a mother with stage 4 cancer, a man diagnosed with ALS, a struggling heroin addict and former felon, and a woman questioning her faith. Each recorded daily video diaries.

Mark Swoboda, a police officer and atheist, was initially skeptical of making the trip.

“For [faith], I’m stuck on the analytical aspect of it,” Swoboda said. “When I reach this divide that requires the leap of faith, I have no faith. I can’t make that jump. If God were to appear right here in front of me right now and talk to me, and I now know God exists, if I have unequivocal proof that there is a God, that’s no longer faith, so that also creates a conundrum.”

Bloomfield and Kidonakis now like to call Swoboda a faithist. Although he has not converted to Christianity after making the trip, he has since been back twice and often brings back rosaries and other spiritual gifts to distribute.

“It hasn’t changed me in a new sense,” Swoboda said. “It’s reaffirmed what I know from my profession. It’s something that we should all know. Life is fragile. Don’t take it for granted.”

His wife, a devout Catholic who had been aware of Medjugorje for a long time, on their wedding day had prayed for him to one day make the trip. When she heard about this contest, she jumped at the opportunity to enter him.

“When we left for Medjugorje after I was picked, it was seven years to the day that she made that prayer that I’d go to Medjugorje,” Swoboda said.