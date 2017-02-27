Black History Program recalls Montgomery Bus Boycott

Photo: Performers celebrate the story of Claudette Coleman at the Irving Arts Center / Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

A crowd of roughly 200 people attended the annual Black History Program at the Irving Arts Center to celebrate the story of Claudette Coleman on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 19.

“Today was an observance for the city of Irving’s African American program in partnership with the Irving Black Arts Council, with this month featuring ‘Take The Bus,’” president of Irving Black Arts Council Lanita Johnson said. “It was a theatrical performance highlighting the efforts of Claudette Colvin.”

People packed into the Irving Arts Center’s Dupree Theater to enjoy the DVA Production spearheaded by Sheron Keaton. Put together in four weeks, the performance told the story of Claudette Coleman, who refused to give up her seat on the bus before Rosa Parks’ famous incident.

“It was a theatrical performance dealing with the young lady Claudette Coleman. About nine months prior to Rosa Parks being put off the bus, the teenager [Claudette] was put off the bus,” event coordinator Jeraline Miller said.

Lead actor D’Lisa Hass felt compelled to be a part of the performance and share Coleman’s story.

“Not a lot of people know about Coleman,” Hass said. “In fact, I actually didn’t know who she was before I was asked to do this. So I feel like it was very informative, and I was so honored and proud to be able to portray her.

“Everything that we now have going on, and Black History Month, and also with our newly elected president, and the many injustices that African Americans experience, I felt it was so necessary and really befitting. It was just a reminder that we have proved throughout times that African Americans endure some of the worst and hardest trying times, but the most important message is that we have always survived. We have fought and we have fought, and we always came out on top and we’re still fighting. I felt like it was very important and very necessary to tell this story at this particular time to give us hope and continue to show us who we are and where we come from, for us to fight.”

Fredie Sweat said she found the performance to be eye-opening.

“It was new to me,” Sweat said. “I thought Rosa Parks was it. I didn’t know anybody else or that there was a younger child that was only 15 that took a stand and was innocent; that I never knew.

“She proved her innocence and stood by what she meant in her heart. I’m 60 years old and still felt like it was educational and informed many of us in the room about things we never knew about and brought up a time in the past.”

The Montgomery Bus Boycott lasted for more than a year and eventually ended when the Supreme Court ordered the bus system of Montgomery, Ala. to become integrated. The boycott organizers had originally hoped to rally their protests around Ms. Coleman, who was 15 years old in 1955. However, when it was discovered she was pregnant, given the sensibilities at the time, organizers decided to wait for a more suitable representative for their protest; which turned out to be Ms. Parks.

The Irving Black Arts Council also took time to recognize Dorothy Height, who was honored with a Forever Stamp by Post Master Rodney Malone.

“We unveiled the heritage stamp with the United States Postal Service,” Latina Johnson said. “Each year the United States honors an African American with its own postage stamp.”