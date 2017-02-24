Don’t miss these events!

Irving Schools Perform at the Meyerson

February 25

Irving High’s band, choir, and orchestra will host a day of free concerts at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas’ historic Arts District. The performance schedule is as follows: Crockett at 10 a.m., de Zavala at 11:15 a.m., Austin at 12:30 p.m. and the grand finale with Irving High and the Irving All-City Children’s Choir at 3 p.m. The event will take place at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX 75201) and is free and open to the public.

North Texas Teen Book Festival

March 4, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

More than 10,000 students, parents and educators are expected to pack the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas for the massive event. Part of the festival’s keynote panel of authors is R.L. Stine, the author of“Goosebumps,” the acclaimed series known all over the world. Also among the authors set to attend, Chris Grabenstein“Welcome to Wonderland” series, Jason Reynolds “Ghost” and Maggie Stiefvater“Raven Cycle” series.