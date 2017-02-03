Dress shop offers free dresses to students, military, first responders

Young women and military wives in need of formal and wedding dresses can find them free of charge at We’re All About The Dress, a dress shop in North Richland Hills.

The idea for the dress shop began in 2008, when founder Jamie Tillary-Wood came across a story about a teenage girl who collected prom dresses for her classmates who could not afford them. Tillery-Wood, greatly inspired by the story, was reminded of young girls in her neighborhood who were also having difficulty paying for prom dresses. In the first year, she gave away over 50 dresses, and the number has increased each year, reaching 1,200 dresses in 2015.

Tillery-Wood said it is not just local girls who come in looking for a dress. She has welcomed customers from all over Texas and even as far as Virginia.

“We give dresses to anybody in the state of Texas, and we give dresses to anybody coming in from another state,” Tillery-Wood said. “We’ve had girls come in from Oklahoma and Arkansas. All they have to do is have a school or college ID.”

But these days, it is not just prom dresses. In 2014, the shop began offering free wedding dresses to military personnel and their wives. Tillery-Wood explained that her brother served in the Navy SEALS and greatly encouraged her to donate dresses to the military.

“I didn’t have very many wedding dresses at first, because the word wasn’t out yet,” Tillery-Wood said. “I would go through the prom dresses, and all the white dresses I thought somebody might want to wear for a wedding. I put them over with what little wedding dresses I had.” Today, however, the selection of wedding dresses takes up nearly half of the store, many of them in brand new condition.

Cheri Bosell, a huppah designer from Plano who is getting married at the end of January in an Orthodox Jewish ceremony, came in looking for a very specific style of wedding dress. Tillery-Wood was happy to help, and showed Bosell around the shop. The two took their time looking through the numerous racks of wedding dresses, and ended up finding a number of dresses that matched Bosell’s request.

Bosell found out about the shop from some of her friends and was amazed by the selection of dresses and accessories.

“My first impression when I walked in was a ‘wow’ factor, and I felt very comfortable and happy when I walked in here,” Bosell said. “I was received in a very lovely manner by the people who work here.”

Just last year, Tillery-Wood also extended the free dress service to first responders, including police officers, firefighters and EMS operators. In addition to a large selection of formal and wedding dresses, We’re All About The Dress also carries a wide variety of formal shoes, jewelry, and makeup, as well as wedding accessories, from tiaras to guests books, all free of charge.

Carla Drew has been working at the shop since it opened. She recalled a story about a family from Oklahoma who had fallen on hard times: the father had lost his job, the mother had passed away and they had a baby who was in very poor health, along with two teenage daughters in need of dresses.

“[The father] came to the door and said he had been sent over here by the social worker at Cook’s, but he didn’t have any money. They came in, and the girls got their dresses,” Drew said. “About 6 or 7 months later he came back in. His baby didn’t die, the girls got to go to their school function in Oklahoma, he got a new job, and left a good donation.”

But despite all the good work Tillery-Wood and her shop do, it has not always been easy. Tillery-Wood said the dresses and accessories in the store are always offered for free, and the shop itself is run solely on the monetary donations they receive from customers.

“We have this little jar here which is what we run the shop on. We don’t have any other money coming in,” Tiller-Wood said, gesturing to the jar. “We ask [customers] if they can leave a donation, that’s great. If they can’t, they still get whatever they need.”

We’re All About The Dress is currently looking for volunteers as well as a sponsor to help them continue operating. Donations can be dropped off to their store location of 6242 Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills.