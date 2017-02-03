Families celebrate Year of the Rooster

Photo: Bringing fortune to everyone, a Chinese lion bestows special blessings on a Las Colinas pair. /Photo by Vaughn-zel Lloyd

Hundreds of children and adults gathered at Mustang Park Recreation center on Saturday morning, Jan. 21, to learn about different cultures in Asia and celebrate the Chinese New Year a week early.

“Mustang Park Recreation center is having their first annual event, and I decided I wanted to spread community awareness within the Las Colinas area and the city of Irving,” Recreation Specialist Cynthia Nguyen said. “This year is Year of the Rooster. [Participants] get to hand trace their feathers on the construction paper and stamp it wherever. It’s a way to get to know more about the Chinese New Year.”

The Chinese New Year’s Celebration featured a variety of activities, several traditional Asian foods, music and cultural dances from the Vietnamese Association of University of Texas at Arlington.

“The setup is a passport system. Families of all ages receive a booklet where they get all 12 stamps based on the Chinese zodiac. All 12 animals make it kid-friendly and relatable,” Nguyen said. “Basically you collect all 12 stamps and a goodie bag in the end, which has all types of trinkets such as pencils, fortune teller’s necklaces, etc.

“We also have a photo booth to take pics with the zodiac signs and performances to spread community awareness about the Chinese New Year.”

Irving resident Annalisa Lim attended with her husband, Tee-Wei Lim. She said the Lion dance performed by the Vietnamese Association was one of her favorite events of the day.

“I never saw a lion dance until I moved to the DFW area, and it’s probably the biggest lion dance I’ve seen since I arrived here,” Lim said. “It was really fantastic. I enjoyed going around the tables, because they did all the different Chinese zodiac signs and [presented] people doing different crafts, so they can understand the process of all of it.

“My husband is Chinese so he [presented] this culture already, but it’s cool to see it [presented] to the younger generations.”

According to Nguyen, Lion dances play a big part in Chinese culture. That is one of the reasons she asked students from the University of Texas at Arlington to perform during the event.

“They performed a dramatic entry to the Chinese New Year,” she said. “You have these lion dance groups perform at festivals in a tradition to scare off bad spirits. The Chinese New Year is mostly to bring good luck, prosperity and wealth, and to have all these good virtues brought to have a good year.”

Annalisa Lim also added that it is beneficial for children to learn through events like the celebration.

“I think it creates more of an understanding and exposes them to the idea that there are other people who are not quite like them,” Lim said. “Some have different traditions. It creates exposure, so they can be able to ask questions. It’s neat because we’re all human, it’s a new experience for some that we can all share.”

Nguyen, formerly an officer for the Vietnamese Student Association at the University of Texas A&M, organized the event. Based on attendance and early feedback, Nguyen will consider making the Chinese New Year’s Celebration an annual event.

“It brings people together from all walks of life, no matter where they are from, and especially here in the Las Colinas area,” she said. “Las Colinas is usually known as the headquarter hub because of all of the big companies. I definitely want an outlet for people to come together, especially at a city owned property like the recreation center.

“I would really like to make this annual and branch out to outdoors, but I knew since it was January the weather was [unpredictable]. I definitely want to have the event in the future and make it bigger and better.”