Fashion for a cause

Photo: Nimitz High School seniors Jessica Belman (left) and RiZhane Bridges (right) host a fashion show benefitting Compassion Ministries and The Main Place in Irving, represented by Sharon Johnston (center)./Courtesy Photo

Nimitz High School seniors RiZhane Bridges and Jessica Belman organized a fashion show benefitting The Main Place and Compassion Ministries.

The fashion show, held Jan. 19 at Nimitz, also enlisted the help of students from the culinary and floral design program, who collected clothing and provided snacks and décor. Models wore clothes donated by The Main Place, a retail store without a cash register that provides free new clothing to high school students in need.

Guests donated clothing, which was donated to The Main Place; blankets, which were donated to Compassion Ministries; or $2, which went to purchasing additional blankets for Compassion Ministries. With more than 60 people in attendance, several boxes of clothing and blankets were collected as well as almost $100. In addition, Al DeBerry with The Hotel Association matched the money raised, donating an additional $100 for the cause.

SOURCE Irving ISD