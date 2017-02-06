Free health screenings offered during women’s health fair

Women of all ages learned how to improve their physical and mental wellness at the For Women For Life Health Fair presented at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Irving on Saturday, Jan. 28.

An annual event, For Women For Life offers free health screenings to women in the area and provides them the chance to connect with health professionals. The event screenings included cholesterol, lung function, body mass index and blood pressure. There were also a number of booths from health care facilities around Irving that provided information on various women’s health issues, such as mammograms, diabetes, cancer and stroke.

Elizabeth Broyles, a registered nurse in the oncology department of Baylor Scott & White, was one of the nurses offering blood pressure screenings. She recommended that women get these screenings done annually.

“These [screenings] are preventative things that women can do to increase their well being and prevent other diseases from starting,” Broyles said.

A panel of physicians was also on hand to answer women’s health questions. A wide variety of topics was covered, ranging from arthritis and osteoporosis, to ovarian and breast cancer. Dr. Jenifer Welch, one of the panelists who specializes in internal medicine, said high stress and lack of exercise contribute to a lot of health issues facing women, but such issues can also be combated fairly easily.

“We’re not talking about having to hit the gym every day for an hour and a half to get your cardio in,” Welch said. “I’m talking about 30 minutes, 5 days a week to focus on yourself and just walk around the block.”

Healthy diets can also play a major role in fighting off disease and health issues. A cooking demonstration taught women how to easily and deliciously incorporate more vegetables into their meals. Dietician Nancy Lasatar discussed the importance of making healthy choices.

“We have a very busy lifestyle, and we like to go for things that are quick, easy and convenient. There’s a lot of marketing out there that makes things really easy for us to grab, and usually it’s not the healthiest things for us,” Lasatar said. “It takes a little bit of thought, a little bit of planning, and a little bit of knowledge. When you can combine all of that, you can plan ahead, so you’re not so quick to run through the drive thru.”

Many attendees found the event to be very informative, and in some cases, very eye-opening. Sonia Baker, a supply management specialist from Dallas, walked away with some very important insights on her cholesterol.

“I really hadn’t been paying attention to [my cholesterol],” Baker said. “I didn’t realize that it was an issue. Being here today brought it to my attention that I probably need to speak to my primary care physician about it. There were some other booths regarding sports injuries that I had questions on, because I walk, and they were able to address those.”

Cecile Webster of Las Colinas came to the event with her mother and learned something about herself in the process.

“We were doing the body mass index and finding out where our fat percentage is and what we need to work on,” Webster said. “I did the lung function testing and didn’t even know they had that. I’m used to doing that if you’re sick, but not to see if you’re well.”