FrostFest blankets park with winter fun

Photo: A petting zoo complete with a reindeer was one of many attractions at the inaugural FrostFest. /Photo by Joe Snell

By Shaniqua Brown and Joe Snell

Jasmine Lee compares herself to a firefighter on days when she hosts events for the City of Irving. So the special events coordinator for the city’s Parks and Recreation department suited up early in the morning on Jan. 28 to make sure her inaugural Frost Fest would go off without a hitch. Hosted at Cimmaron Park, the event blended traditional cold weather activities such as snow tubing, ice sculptures, and ice skating, with a petting zoo complete with reindeer, DJ booth, and indoor library activities.

“We’ve had people out here since 5 a.m. I’ve been out here since 7 a.m.,” Lee said. “It’s gone very smoothly. I’m a firefighter on event days; I run around and put out fires.”

Lee was first inspired to organize the festival after visiting a similar event at another city in January of last year. Later that year during the city’s budget process, the idea became a reality when the Parks Department identified how they could allocate funds toward the new initiative. In total, the event cost $20,000 and came from existing budgeted funds. No increase in the budget was made, Lee said, and instead the Parks Department tightened their belts in other areas.

“You don’t always have to reinvent the wheel,” Lee said. “Other cities do great events. We take inspiration from what’s already out there, so people don’t have to leave the city to get all of those great amenities. If we see it somewhere else and we can do it, we do it. That’s why we have a comedy show, and a tasting event, and now we do concerts in the park. People don’t realize how many things we do here in Irving.”

The push for new city programming, including the Frost Fest, has been a challenge for Parks and Recreation officials in informing residents about upcoming events. She stressed that word of mouth is still the most effective means of marketing.

Initial feedback from the event was positive, as Lee and staff members executed verbal surveys of the day’s participants.

“People may not realize that we really look at these surveys that we take, and we make changes to the events based on what people think,” Lee said. “I’ve been talking to people and getting feedback, so we know what to do next year.

“Everybody has been happy. I haven’t had any complaints yet. It’s wonderful.”

The goal for next year, Lee emphasized, is bigger and better. Partnerships will be important to accomplishing that goal, however, as the department hopes to rely solely on vendors and outside participants to continue to grow.

“Really, all we want to do is more next year,” Lee said. “More trains, more activities, more attractions, because we want to keep the lines short, the people happy; that’s the goal for next year. I have no intentions of hitting the general fund anymore next year. My goal is to get more partners on board to help us grow it.”

The Irving Public Library acted as an event collaborator, providing programming inside the building concurrent with outside Frost Fest activities, including a puppet show, story time, and arts and crafts with winter animal themes. The library has a puppet show team that is part of the programming team, and along with librarians and library assistants from different branches, come together for citywide events. For Frost Fest in particular, the group came together to put on a new puppet show.

“Irving Parks and Rec and Irving library have done a lot of collaboration,” said Corine Barberena, Outreach Programming Supervisor for Irving Public Library. “When Jasmine asked us to be a part of this event, we were just thrilled.” Barberena’s role includes programming system wide as well as within the Irving community, and organizing outreach efforts to let residents know about library services and what’s available.

The Frost Fest is one of four new events being organized by the Parks Department, kicking off a season that includes the Irving Concert Series for Kids, Children’s Day at the Theater, and toward the end of the year, a corporate spelling bee for executives of area businesses.

“We get all of our businesses out here, they get into groups, they compete, and it’s a great way to raise funds to go toward more amenities for future events,” Lee said. “We’re always trying to find sponsors or people to make the events better without hitting the taxpayers.”

An emphasis on participation from Irving residents at the city’s upcoming events is a focus for the Parks department.

“We wanted lots of people to come, but lots of Irving people to come,” Lee said. “The point of our events is to do something for the residents to give them something to do to let them know that Irving’s a great place to be.”