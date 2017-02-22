Hospitality gathering encourages appreciation of Irving

Photo: A floral arrangement greets guests of the Irving Hospitality Annual Meeting. /Photo by Ariel Graham

People were feeling love for the city of Irving at the 2017 Irving Hospitality Industry Annual Meeting, held at the Irving Convention Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Hosted by the Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event welcomed hundreds of visitor-related businesses, community leaders and industry professionals to network as well as share what they enjoy most about living and working in Irving.

During lunch, Maura Gast, executive director of the Irving Convention & Visitors Bureau, spoke about some current projects, including the Music Factory, Water Street, and the highly anticipated Irving Convention Center Hotel, which is scheduled to break ground in late March of this year.

The hotel and hospitality industry overall has seen steady growth over the past eight years. Irving hotels in particular have had an outstanding year with total city-wide occupancy in 2016 at 75 percent, which is 10 points higher than the national rate, according to Gast.

“The city is seeing about 3.4 million visitors annually, who collectively spend $2.3 billion, and through the taxes associated with that spending, saved every household in the city $662 a year,” Gast said. “The economic impact of conferences and meetings in Irving is over $500 million annually. It is clearly a key part of our economy, a key part of our stability, and a key part of the amenities our residents and corporations enjoy. It’s our priority to keep that industry vibrant, healthy and understood.”

The meeting also recognized the recipients of the 2016 High Spirited Citizen Awards and the 2017 Spirit of Irving Awards. The High Spirited Citizens Awards are given out several times a year to citizens who are nominated by their peers for their efforts in community service. The 2016 recipients were Gigi Peters, Ed McCarthy, Tom Trotter, Jan and Mary Ann Lovell, and Vernon Proctor.

For the Spirit of Irving Awards, The Townsell Award, given to an individual or organization that helps bring events and conventions to Irving, was awarded to Kathy Wilkins for her efforts in bringing the LGPA Tour and the Volunteers of America Texas Shootout to the Las Colinas Country Club. Wilkins is the first individual recipient of this award. The Martin Award, which is given out every year to an exemplary front-line hospitality employee in Irving, was awarded to Alem Gebregiorgis, bar manager at La Cima Club. The Nelson Award, which recognizes an Irving citizen or business that puts the city in a positive public relations light, was awarded to the Texas Musicians Museum. Tom and Marianne Kreason accepted the award on the museum’s behalf.

Finally, the Carpenter Award, which recognizes an Irving-based company that brought in a considerable amount of business to the city, was awarded to Hilti construction. The Liechtenstein-based company located their training facility to Irving, and their annual regional meeting brought in over 1,500 guests and 4,000 room nights for Irving hotels. Philip Janssen, the senior vice-president of human resources, accepted the award on behalf of Hilti. Janssen expressed his gratitude to the city for the warm welcome and hospitality his company received.

“We have 75 team members now working in our facility in Irving, and the Irving community was nothing but outstanding for us. We couldn’t have asked for a better welcome,” Janssen said.

In keeping with the theme of “Loving Irving,” the event’s keynote speaker was Peter Kageyama, co-founder of the Creative Cities Summit and author of “For the Love Of Cities.” Kageyama spoke about taking pride in and loving cities, and how to spread that message of love all across Irving.

“The sad truth is that not nearly enough of us love our cities,” said Kageyama. “It’s on us, those of us who actually do love the place. We have to be the emotional standard bearers and help carry that message of love out there to our fellow citizens, help them see and feel the city the way that we do. When more people start saying they love Irving, the more people are going to see it, the more people are going to feel it, and the more people are going to believe it.”