Irving Family YMCA programs impact young lives

Members of the Irving Family YMCA held an evening kickoff party at the Irving Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 19, to showcase their 2016 achievements and to look forward to the coming year. Mazhar Ali, Campaign Chairman for the Dallas chapter of the YMCA, led the festivities.

“This year’s, call it ‘theme’ for a lack of a better word, is ‘Why I Y,’” Ali said. “Growing up, the Y really seemed like a country club environment. When I looked at my parents and saw the troubles we were going through, [the YMCA] wasn’t something I wanted to be a part of. When it came to the YMCA, all of those wonderful pictures I saw looked really expensive.

“When I got an opportunity to work with some of my colleagues at the bank, one person in particular mentioned all the work that the Y does. I said, ‘How does the Y afford to do that? He said it was because people step up and make sure that those programs occur. It’s creating those partnerships. It’s working with people in the community to provide them with those services. That’s when I was sold and why I wanted to join the Y.

Ali, who joined the YMCA nearly eight years ago, didn’t initially understand what he was getting into.

“I started noticing that there are needs. All of us can step up, and that is where those partnerships come in, creating those bonds and bringing everything together,” he said. “That’s my personal Y story, and as my children grow up they will have their own Y story.”

Ali went on to discuss the figures regarding how many people have been helped in the past year.

“How many members do we impact? Quite a few,” Ali said. “I’m going to give you some statistics to share with you what we’re doing and how we’re changing lives. 2,122 children play sports at the Irving YMCA. 700 special needs children are touched every year through our Miracle League Program. 180 is the number of teenagers who participated in the summer programs. These are students that are out of school, some of them may have part time jobs, but if it wasn’t for the Y, they may have been misbehaving.”

YMCA Youth and Government (Y&G), a special program that allows young adults to go to the state capital in order to learn how to affect legislation, is a point of emphasis for the Dallas chapter.

“Something that is near and dear to my heart is our 71 Youth in Government students,” he said. “These are junior high and high school students who actively participated in a program to create legislation. They go through a round of public speaking. They get together and cooperate, talking together about how to create legislation. Those accepted into the program get to go to Austin, Texas. The first time I ever did that, I had a college class that allowed me to do that. That feeling is so real when you’re sitting in that chair, you realize that this is within your reach.”