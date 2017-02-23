Irving Fire Department hosts annual banquet

Photo: 2016 IFD Award Recipients / Courtesy Photo

The 2017 Irving Fire Department Annual Awards Banquet was held at the DFW Marriot in Las Colinas on Saturday, Feb. 11. Guests included several area elected officials as well as Irving City Manager Chris Hillman.

The following members of the Fire Department were recognized for their outstanding contributions:

Dispatcher of the Year- Capt. Randy Sawyer

Paramedic of the Year: FEO Chris Zmolik

Fire Prevention Specialist of the Year- FPS Jason Reid

Shakey Holder Award- Capt. Roger Hogle

Officer of the Year- Lt. Greg Wreyford

Firefighter of the Year- FEO Jason Bates

Special Recognition to IFD Photographer- Fred Blundell (Not Pictured)

Special Recognition for Nationally Televised Trench Rescue and Subsequent Article in Firehouse Magazine- Capt. Paul Harris (Not Pictured)

SOURCE Irving Fire Department