Irving Heritage Society celebrates history with Vintage Valentine Tea

Photo: Guests of the annual Vintage Valentine Tea are treated to a tour of the historic Irving Heritage House. /Photo by Ariel Graham

History came alive at the Irving Heritage Society’s annual Vintage Valentine Tea on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The event was hosted at the Irving Heritage House. First built in 1912, it was originally the home of Charles P. Schulze, brother of J. O. Schulze, the co-founder of the city of Irving, and his wife Virginia Tucker. In 1975, Schulze’s children deeded the house to the city to be used as a museum.

Barbara Terrill, a house tour guide, explained how it came into the possession of the city and later, the historical society.

“Mrs. Schulze died in the ‘60s, and the house sat vacant for about ten years,” Terrill said. “Because there were no heirs to the home, [the children] decided to give it to the city of Irving to be used as a tour home. We like to call it a ‘living museum,’ because we actually have all kinds of events here.”

Today, the Irving Heritage House is a state historical landmark and one of the oldest houses in Irving. Although it has been restored and refurnished over the years, the house still contains a number of antiques belonging to the original Schulze family, many of which were on display at the Valentine’s Tea.

The event, one of the biggest of the year for the Heritage House, is a recreation of the original housewarming party that Charles and Virginia threw for their friends in 1914. Rick Stopfer, president of the Irving Historical Society, explained the significance of having a Valentine’s Day theme to the tea party.

“After the home was built, the first event that [the Schulze family] had to really introduce it to the public was a Valentine’s tea party,” Stopfer said. “We celebrate this each year to remember when this house was dedicated.” He added the society even uses some of the original decorations and recipes from the first housewarming.

After tea, the historical society announced their annual “Sweetheart,” an award presented at each Valentine’s tea to a member or members that exemplify the group. This year, the society awarded two members with the title. The first, Anne Pfaff, currently serves as Corresponding Secretary for the historical society and previously served as a board director. She is also an active member of the Celebrating Irving committee and was a leader in fundraising for a program honoring Jackie Mae Townsell. Pfaff also served the community for 12 years as a teacher for Irving Independent School District and is the co-founder of the Irving Schools Foundation.

The second award was given to Kathy Howard, one of the directors on the Irving Historical Society board and co-chair of the annual fish fry and cake auction. She also was the driving force behind the society’s “Treasures and Oddities,” an antique sale. The sale raised money for rebuilding Mary’s Playhouse, an exhibit in the back yard of the Irving Heritage House designed for children. Howard has served the Irving community through a number of organizations including the Irving Arts Board, Irving Symphony League, and the Irving Healthcare Foundation. Both women are Life Time Members of the Irving Historical Society. The Irving Heritage House is located at 303 South O’Connor Road in Irving. Tours are conducted at the Heritage House from 3 to 5 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month.