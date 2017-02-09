Irving ISD employees pledge funds to Irving Schools Foundation

Photo: Irving ISD employees pledged more than $263,867 for the Irving Schools Foundation (ISF) through the Payroll Deduction Campaign. /Courtesy photo

Irving ISD employees committed more than $263,867 to support the Irving Schools Foundation (ISF) through this year’s Payroll Deduction Campaign. Since 1992, district employees have donated more than $2.4 million to help ISF provide scholarships to high school seniors and classroom grants for innovative projects. This year’s top fundraising schools per campus level and the amounts they raised include:

MacArthur High School, $28,867

Bowie Middle School, $31,960.68

Stipes Elementary School, $11,390

Kinkeade Early Childhood School, $3,051.08

Pictured are representatives from this year’s top fundraising schools (from left) MacArthur High School principal Dan Cummings, ISF board president Gwen Craig, MacArthur office secretary Kathy Minturn, MacArthur assistant principal Manuel Espino, Bowie Middle School principal Jenny Anderson, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jose Parra, Bowie counselor Kay Branch, Stipes Elementary School principal Bonnie Richardson, Stipes coach Cheri Luttrell and Kinkeade Early Childhood School principal Jennifer McKee.

SOURCE Irving ISD