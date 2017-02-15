Irving ISD Students Ink Letters of Intent

On National Signing Day Feb. 1, 13 Irving ISD students signed official letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. The district held ceremonies at MacArthur and Nimitz high schools to recognize those students.

MacArthur High School Signees:

DJ Benford – Northwestern Oklahoma State University (football)

Bryse Burris – Texas A&M Commerce (football)

Martez Cash – Northwestern Oklahoma State University (football)

Ruben Cruz – Howard Payne University (football)

Alyson Gamez – Fresno State University (basketball)

Nimitz High School Signees:

Claudia Espinal – Brookhaven College (soccer)

Mark Eugene – Navarro College (football)

Olivia Marin – Brookhaven College (soccer)

Rafael Martinez – Sterling College (tennis)

Cody Norris – Southeastern Oklahoma State (football)

Chelsea Ruiz – Brookhaven College (soccer)

Jasmine Valencia – Texas Wesleyan (cross country)

Brendon Williams – New Mexico State (baseball)

